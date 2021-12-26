1st-$12,000, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Princess Grey C (L), 122
|L. Machado
|6-5-4
|Susan Anderson
|5/1
|2
|Dearest Kitten (L), 122
|F. Peterson
|11-9-2
|Michael Maker
|4/1
|3
|Peyote Peggy (L), 122
|J. McKee
|4-4-7
|James Watkins
|8/1
|4
|Dreamers Dream (L), 122
|K. Sterritt
|9-8-2
|Michael Lauer
|15/1
|5
|Anna's Moonlight (L), 122
|G. Corrales
|5-3-3
|Eric Foster
|4/1
|6
|Sweet Ginger (L), 122
|J. Felix
|10-9-x
|Dana Hancock
|30/1
|7
|Dimples of Venus , 122
|R. Mojica, Jr.
|2-2-3
|Ronald Kinmon
|15/1
|8
|Miss Getty Up (L), 122
|E. Morales
|5-3-5
|Helen Pitts
|7/2
|9
|Top Hat Boss (L), 124
|A. Achard
|8-8-9
|Nancy Adams
|12/1
|10
|Moreinthehamptons (L), 124
|J. Ramos
|5-7-7
|Jay Holden
|30/1
|11
|Rubyinthestars (L), 122
|R. Prescott
|7-7-10
|Joseph Davis
|30/1
|12
|Mini Dress (L), 122
|A. Jimenez
|2-2-7
|Denis Roberson
|6/1
|13
|Bells of Joy (L), 122
|A. Centeno
|3-4-2
|Antonio Meraz
|10/1
2nd-$27,000, Claiming $15,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Heat of the Night (L), 118
|G. Corrales
|4-2-4
|Timothy Hamm
|5/2
|2
|Mr. Biffle (L), 118
|A. Jimenez
|7-3-4
|Richard Estvanko
|20/1
|3
|Sliabh Aughty (L), 121
|J. Burke
|9-5-10
|Conor Murphy
|9/2
|4
|Hot Pastrami (L), 118
|A. Achard
|3-4-7
|Michael Ewing
|6/1
|5
|Altmeister (L), 118
|A. Gutierez
|1-3-2
|Ignacio Correas, IV
|5/1
|6
|Lemonade Stand (L), 114
|T. Canuto
|8-5-1
|Raymond Ginter, Jr.
|20/1
|7
|Randello (L), 118
|J. McKee
|2-5-7
|Sarah Hamilton
|4/1
|8
|Easton Rocks (L), 118
|A. Centeno
|6-5-2
|Antonio Meraz
|15/1
|9
|T J Munnings (L), 118
|R. Bejarano
|3-6-6
|Fergus Bogle
|9/2
3rd-$29,000, Maiden Claiming $30,000-$20,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Drum and Bass (L), 122
|R. Prescott
|5-x-x
|Jimmy Corrigan
|10/1
|2
|Eagle Cap (L), 122
|E. Esquivel
|3-2-5
|Cipriano Contreras
|5/1
|3
|Valley Vista (L), 122
|C. Landeros
|4-x-x
|Ian Wilkes
|5/1
|4
|Inside the Circle (L), 122
|J. Diego
|3-2-2
|Harry Lynch
|8/1
|5
|Jack Be Nimble (L), 118
|E. Morales
|7-4-3
|Eduardo Caramori
|30/1
|6
|Poquito Man (L), 122
|A. Reyes
|4-3-4
|Barr Inman
|12/1
|7
|Z Force Majure (L), 122
|J. Ramos
|12-x-x
|Anna Navarrete
|30/1
|8
|Storm's Reflection (L), 115
|E. Giles
|2-7-4
|Barr Inman
|6/1
|9
|Midnight Shift (L), 122
|G. Corrales
|7-5-x
|Brendan Walsh
|5/2
|10
|Lucky Position (L), 122
|S. Bermudez
|6-5-x
|Robert Pompell
|30/1
|11
|J J's Solution (L), 122
|J. Talamo
|6-9-6
|John Rednour, Jr.
|30/1
|12
|Honky Tonk Hero (L), 122
|C. Orm
|6-4-3
|Luis Cotto
|5/1
|13
|Trato (L), 122
|S. Gonzalez
|x-x-x
|William Helmbrecht
|15/1
4th-$13,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Signsofawarrior (L), 121
|C. Villasana
|6-8-6
|Israel Acevedo
|20/1
|2
|Mr. Banyan (L), 118
|S. Gonzalez
|9-5-6
|Jamie Grubbs
|12/1
|3
|Money Pit (L), 121
|R. Miranda
|7-5-2
|John Hill, Jr.
|20/1
|4
|a-Bryton's D J (L), 118
|A. Jimenez
|4-3-1
|Teresa Connelly
|8/1
|5
|Mr Zydeco (L), 121
|J. McKee
|7-4-2
|David Ashcraft
|30/1
|6
|Hesitation Blues (L), 121
|A. Centeno
|4-5-4
|Justin Sherman
|20/1
|7
|Crown the Prince (L), 111
|A. Beckman
|7-10-6
|Ronald Kinmon
|30/1
|8
|Setson (L), 121
|G. Corrales
|8-1-2
|Rowena Beck
|10/1
|9
|Al Millon Bob (L), 121
|F. Peterson
|6-10-1
|Reina Gonzalez
|20/1
|10
|Monkey Zone (L), 111
|J. Curtsinger
|4-9-10
|Richard Girdley, Sr.
|12/1
|11
|Niagara Gold (L), 123
|M. Franklin
|1-5-3
|John Ennis
|2/1
|12
|Snake Bite (L), 121
|L. Machado
|3-3-5
|William Cowans
|9/5
|13
|a-Big Frank (L), 118
|A. Jimenez
|5-5-6
|Teresa Connelly
|8/1
5th-$62,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Jr's Gift , 112
|T. Canuto
|2-7-3
|Hugo Andrade
|30/1
|2
|Q Bond , 116
|A. Achard
|3-x-x
|Paulo Lobo
|10/1
|3
|Faithful Ruler , 119
|J. Rocco, Jr.
|6-12-2
|Brendan Walsh
|10/1
|4
|Tim Tal , 119
|S. Leon
|x-x-x
|Eric Reed
|12/1
|5
|Love On the Rocks , 119
|R. Bejarano
|2-x-x
|William Morey
|7/2
|6
|Big Hello , 119
|E. Esquivel
|x-x-x
|Alan Sherman
|30/1
|7
|La Belleza Negra , 119
|E. Morales
|3-3-x
|Rey Hernandez
|10/1
|8
|Old Beau , 119
|C. Miller
|x-x-x
|Jason Cook
|15/1
|9
|American Pure , 119
|J. Talamo
|x-x-x
|Brad Cox
|3/1
|10
|Newtown , 119
|O. Mayta
|x-x-x
|John Ortiz
|15/1
|11
|Battle Born , 119
|A. Jimenez
|x-x-x
|Ethan West
|15/1
|12
|Noble Jon , 119
|G. Corrales
|x-x-x
|Brad Cox
|7/2
|13
|Shannonrun , 119
|J. Padron-Barcenas
|4-x-x
|Michel Douaihy
|10/1
|14
|Swishawish , 119
|E. Esquivel
|x-x-x
|Arthur Coontz
|10/1
6th-$64,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|a-Jolting Joe (L), 121
|A. Centeno
|8-3-1
|Genaro Garcia
|20/1
|2
|Jerrid (L), 121
|E. Morales
|5-3-5
|David Ashcraft
|30/1
|3
|John's Rock (L), 121
|A. Jimenez
|3-5-1
|Michelle Brafford
|10/1
|4
|a-David's Gem (L), 121
|E. Esquivel
|7-8-2
|Genaro Garcia
|20/1
|5
|Beatbox (L), 118
|R. Bejarano
|1-4-4
|William Morey
|4/1
|6
|Ranger Fox (L), 118
|J. Talamo
|6-5-6
|John Terranova II
|5/1
|7
|Juulstone (L), 121
|A. Achard
|8-5-1
|Michael Maker
|9/2
|8
|Fire Marshall Bill (L), 121
|R. Mojica, Jr.
|4-6-6
|Waylon Cundiff
|15/1
|9
|Gigging (L), 121
|J. McKee
|4-4-3
|Norman Cash
|5/1
|10
|Royne (L), 118
|J. Rocco, Jr.
|1-2-6
|Michael Dickinson
|5/1
|11
|Reward Night (L), 118
|C. Landeros
|6-1-3
|Ian Wilkes
|4/1
7th-$31,000, Claiming $30,000-$20,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Joyride (L), 118
|S. Gonzalez
|1-8-x
|Michel Douaihy
|30/1
|2
|Holdtheflight (L), 121
|R. Aragon
|10-4-3
|Philip Coomer
|12/1
|3
|Thirsty Owl (L), 121
|E. Morales
|1-5-2
|Karyn Wittek
|15/1
|4
|Hellorhighwater (L), 121
|C. Miller
|4-8-7
|Darrin Miller
|4/1
|5
|Captain Fantastic (L), 118
|R. Bejarano
|2-2-4
|Genaro Garcia
|6/1
|6
|Science (L), 118
|J. McKee
|6-10-4
|Norman Cash
|15/1
|7
|Mine Own Star (L), 121
|J. Ramos
|2-5-2
|Brian Knippenberg
|9/2
|8
|Eye of the Cat (L), 118
|J. Talamo
|4-11-9
|Wayne Catalano
|3/1
|9
|Juanita's Express (L), 118
|R. Prescott
|1-7-4
|Joseph Deegan
|15/1
|10
|Donegal Bay (L), 118
|G. Corrales
|9-5-7
|Raymond Handal
|5/1
|11
|Alpha Dog (L), 121
|S. Leon
|5-2-3
|Eric Reed
|10/1
8th-$24,000, Maiden Claiming $15,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Wicked Kitty (L), 115
|T. Canuto
|10-6-9
|Raymond Davis
|15/1
|2
|Cuzzywuzzy (L), 122
|R. Miranda
|2-7-6
|Douglas Danner
|7/2
|3
|Waves , 122
|R. Bejarano
|x-x-x
|Byron Hughes
|20/1
|4
|War Tango (L), 122
|J. Talamo
|x-x-x
|Eddie Kenneally
|8/1
|5
|Mystic Miss (L), 124
|A. Jimenez
|10-3-6
|William Helmbrecht
|12/1
|6
|Cross the T's (L), 122
|G. Romero
|6-5-x
|John Langemeier
|8/1
|7
|Solesofhershoes (L), 122
|S. Leon
|8-4-7
|Rowena Beck
|15/1
|8
|Watermark (L), 122
|G. Corrales
|3-x-x
|Ben Colebrook
|2/1
|9
|Leia Organa (L), 122
|E. Morales
|4-5-10
|Karyn Wittek
|8/1
|10
|Hold Me Girl , 124
|S. Gonzalez
|12-10-x
|Judy Mickelson
|50/1
|11
|Annie Bonnie (L), 122
|M. Franklin
|x-x-x
|Thomas Drury, Jr.
|10/1
|12
|I'm Stylin , 122
|E. Esquivel
|5-10-2
|Clarke Vesty
|12/1
|13
|Amari S. (L), 120
|S. Bermudez
|7-3-12
|Sharon Simon
|30/1
|14
|Miss Sovelia (L), 122
|R. Miranda
|5-8-11
|Sharon Simon
|30/1
