1st-$12,000, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Princess Grey C (L), 122L. Machado6-5-4Susan Anderson5/1
2Dearest Kitten (L), 122F. Peterson11-9-2Michael Maker4/1
3Peyote Peggy (L), 122J. McKee4-4-7James Watkins8/1
4Dreamers Dream (L), 122K. Sterritt9-8-2Michael Lauer15/1
5Anna's Moonlight (L), 122G. Corrales5-3-3Eric Foster4/1
6Sweet Ginger (L), 122J. Felix10-9-xDana Hancock30/1
7Dimples of Venus , 122R. Mojica, Jr.2-2-3Ronald Kinmon15/1
8Miss Getty Up (L), 122E. Morales5-3-5Helen Pitts7/2
9Top Hat Boss (L), 124A. Achard8-8-9Nancy Adams12/1
10Moreinthehamptons (L), 124J. Ramos5-7-7Jay Holden30/1
11Rubyinthestars (L), 122R. Prescott7-7-10Joseph Davis30/1
12Mini Dress (L), 122A. Jimenez2-2-7Denis Roberson6/1
13Bells of Joy (L), 122A. Centeno3-4-2Antonio Meraz10/1

2nd-$27,000, Claiming $15,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Heat of the Night (L), 118G. Corrales4-2-4Timothy Hamm5/2
2Mr. Biffle (L), 118A. Jimenez7-3-4Richard Estvanko20/1
3Sliabh Aughty (L), 121J. Burke9-5-10Conor Murphy9/2
4Hot Pastrami (L), 118A. Achard3-4-7Michael Ewing6/1
5Altmeister (L), 118A. Gutierez1-3-2Ignacio Correas, IV5/1
6Lemonade Stand (L), 114T. Canuto8-5-1Raymond Ginter, Jr.20/1
7Randello (L), 118J. McKee2-5-7Sarah Hamilton4/1
8Easton Rocks (L), 118A. Centeno6-5-2Antonio Meraz15/1
9T J Munnings (L), 118R. Bejarano3-6-6Fergus Bogle9/2

3rd-$29,000, Maiden Claiming $30,000-$20,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Drum and Bass (L), 122R. Prescott5-x-xJimmy Corrigan10/1
2Eagle Cap (L), 122E. Esquivel3-2-5Cipriano Contreras5/1
3Valley Vista (L), 122C. Landeros4-x-xIan Wilkes5/1
4Inside the Circle (L), 122J. Diego3-2-2Harry Lynch8/1
5Jack Be Nimble (L), 118E. Morales7-4-3Eduardo Caramori30/1
6Poquito Man (L), 122A. Reyes4-3-4Barr Inman12/1
7Z Force Majure (L), 122J. Ramos12-x-xAnna Navarrete30/1
8Storm's Reflection (L), 115E. Giles2-7-4Barr Inman6/1
9Midnight Shift (L), 122G. Corrales7-5-xBrendan Walsh5/2
10Lucky Position (L), 122S. Bermudez6-5-xRobert Pompell30/1
11J J's Solution (L), 122J. Talamo6-9-6John Rednour, Jr.30/1
12Honky Tonk Hero (L), 122C. Orm6-4-3Luis Cotto5/1
13Trato (L), 122S. Gonzalezx-x-xWilliam Helmbrecht15/1

4th-$13,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Signsofawarrior (L), 121C. Villasana6-8-6Israel Acevedo20/1
2Mr. Banyan (L), 118S. Gonzalez9-5-6Jamie Grubbs12/1
3Money Pit (L), 121R. Miranda7-5-2John Hill, Jr.20/1
4a-Bryton's D J (L), 118A. Jimenez4-3-1Teresa Connelly8/1
5Mr Zydeco (L), 121J. McKee7-4-2David Ashcraft30/1
6Hesitation Blues (L), 121A. Centeno4-5-4Justin Sherman20/1
7Crown the Prince (L), 111A. Beckman7-10-6Ronald Kinmon30/1
8Setson (L), 121G. Corrales8-1-2Rowena Beck10/1
9Al Millon Bob (L), 121F. Peterson6-10-1Reina Gonzalez20/1
10Monkey Zone (L), 111J. Curtsinger4-9-10Richard Girdley, Sr.12/1
11Niagara Gold (L), 123M. Franklin1-5-3John Ennis2/1
12Snake Bite (L), 121L. Machado3-3-5William Cowans9/5
13a-Big Frank (L), 118A. Jimenez5-5-6Teresa Connelly8/1

a-Coupled

5th-$62,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Jr's Gift , 112T. Canuto2-7-3Hugo Andrade30/1
2Q Bond , 116A. Achard3-x-xPaulo Lobo10/1
3Faithful Ruler , 119J. Rocco, Jr.6-12-2Brendan Walsh10/1
4Tim Tal , 119S. Leonx-x-xEric Reed12/1
5Love On the Rocks , 119R. Bejarano2-x-xWilliam Morey7/2
6Big Hello , 119E. Esquivelx-x-xAlan Sherman30/1
7La Belleza Negra , 119E. Morales3-3-xRey Hernandez10/1
8Old Beau , 119C. Millerx-x-xJason Cook15/1
9American Pure , 119J. Talamox-x-xBrad Cox3/1
10Newtown , 119O. Maytax-x-xJohn Ortiz15/1
11Battle Born , 119A. Jimenezx-x-xEthan West15/1
12Noble Jon , 119G. Corralesx-x-xBrad Cox7/2
13Shannonrun , 119J. Padron-Barcenas4-x-xMichel Douaihy10/1
14Swishawish , 119E. Esquivelx-x-xArthur Coontz10/1

6th-$64,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1a-Jolting Joe (L), 121A. Centeno8-3-1Genaro Garcia20/1
2Jerrid (L), 121E. Morales5-3-5David Ashcraft30/1
3John's Rock (L), 121A. Jimenez3-5-1Michelle Brafford10/1
4a-David's Gem (L), 121E. Esquivel7-8-2Genaro Garcia20/1
5Beatbox (L), 118R. Bejarano1-4-4William Morey4/1
6Ranger Fox (L), 118J. Talamo6-5-6John Terranova II5/1
7Juulstone (L), 121A. Achard8-5-1Michael Maker9/2
8Fire Marshall Bill (L), 121R. Mojica, Jr.4-6-6Waylon Cundiff15/1
9Gigging (L), 121J. McKee4-4-3Norman Cash5/1
10Royne (L), 118J. Rocco, Jr.1-2-6Michael Dickinson5/1
11Reward Night (L), 118C. Landeros6-1-3Ian Wilkes4/1

a-Coupled

7th-$31,000, Claiming $30,000-$20,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Joyride (L), 118S. Gonzalez1-8-xMichel Douaihy30/1
2Holdtheflight (L), 121R. Aragon10-4-3Philip Coomer12/1
3Thirsty Owl (L), 121E. Morales1-5-2Karyn Wittek15/1
4Hellorhighwater (L), 121C. Miller4-8-7Darrin Miller4/1
5Captain Fantastic (L), 118R. Bejarano2-2-4Genaro Garcia6/1
6Science (L), 118J. McKee6-10-4Norman Cash15/1
7Mine Own Star (L), 121J. Ramos2-5-2Brian Knippenberg9/2
8Eye of the Cat (L), 118J. Talamo4-11-9Wayne Catalano3/1
9Juanita's Express (L), 118R. Prescott1-7-4Joseph Deegan15/1
10Donegal Bay (L), 118G. Corrales9-5-7Raymond Handal5/1
11Alpha Dog (L), 121S. Leon5-2-3Eric Reed10/1

8th-$24,000, Maiden Claiming $15,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Wicked Kitty (L), 115T. Canuto10-6-9Raymond Davis15/1
2Cuzzywuzzy (L), 122R. Miranda2-7-6Douglas Danner7/2
3Waves , 122R. Bejaranox-x-xByron Hughes20/1
4War Tango (L), 122J. Talamox-x-xEddie Kenneally8/1
5Mystic Miss (L), 124A. Jimenez10-3-6William Helmbrecht12/1
6Cross the T's (L), 122G. Romero6-5-xJohn Langemeier8/1
7Solesofhershoes (L), 122S. Leon8-4-7Rowena Beck15/1
8Watermark (L), 122G. Corrales3-x-xBen Colebrook2/1
9Leia Organa (L), 122E. Morales4-5-10Karyn Wittek8/1
10Hold Me Girl , 124S. Gonzalez12-10-xJudy Mickelson50/1
11Annie Bonnie (L), 122M. Franklinx-x-xThomas Drury, Jr.10/1
12I'm Stylin , 122E. Esquivel5-10-2Clarke Vesty12/1
13Amari S. (L), 120S. Bermudez7-3-12Sharon Simon30/1
14Miss Sovelia (L), 122R. Miranda5-8-11Sharon Simon30/1

