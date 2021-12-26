1st_$12,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.
|Princess Grey C
|122
|Miss Getty Up
|122
|Dearest Kitten
|122
|Top Hat Boss
|124
|Peyote Peggy
|122
|Moreinthehamptons
|124
|Dreamers Dream
|122
|Rubyinthestars
|122
|Anna's Moonlight
|122
|Mini Dress
|122
|Sweet Ginger
|122
|Bells of Joy
|122
|Dimples of Venus
|122
2nd_$27,000, cl $15,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Heat of the Night
|118
|Lemonade Stand
|114
|Mr. Biffle
|118
|Randello
|118
|Sliabh Aughty
|121
|Easton Rocks
|118
|Hot Pastrami
|118
|T J Munnings
|118
|Altmeister
|118
3rd_$29,000, mdn cl $30,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Drum and Bass
|122
|Storm's Reflection
|115
|Eagle Cap
|122
|Midnight Shift
|122
|Valley Vista
|122
|Lucky Position
|122
|Inside the Circle
|122
|J J's Solution
|122
|Jack Be Nimble
|118
|Honky Tonk Hero
|122
|Poquito Man
|122
|Trato
|122
|Z Force Majure
|122
4th_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Signsofawarrior
|121
|Setson
|121
|Mr. Banyan
|118
|Al Millon Bob
|121
|Money Pit
|121
|Monkey Zone
|111
|a-Bryton's D J
|118
|Niagara Gold
|123
|Mr Zydeco
|121
|Snake Bite
|121
|Hesitation Blues
|121
|a-Big Frank
|118
|Crown the Prince
|111
a-Coupled.
5th_$62,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6½f.
|Jr's Gift
|112
|Old Beau
|119
|Q Bond
|116
|American Pure
|119
|Faithful Ruler
|119
|Newtown
|119
|Tim Tal
|119
|Battle Born
|119
|Love On the Rocks
|119
|Noble Jon
|119
|Big Hello
|119
|Shannonrun
|119
|La Belleza Negra
|119
|Swishawish
|119
6th_$64,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi.
|a-Jolting Joe
|121
|Juulstone
|121
|Jerrid
|121
|Fire Marshall Bill
|121
|John's Rock
|121
|Gigging
|121
|a-David's Gem
|121
|Royne
|118
|Beatbox
|118
|Reward Night
|118
|Ranger Fox
|118
a-Coupled.
7th_$31,000, cl $30,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Joyride
|118
|Mine Own Star
|121
|Holdtheflight
|121
|Eye of the Cat
|118
|Thirsty Owl
|121
|Juanita's Express
|118
|Hellorhighwater
|121
|Donegal Bay
|118
|Captain Fantastic
|118
|Alpha Dog
|121
|Science
|118
8th_$24,000, mdn cl $15,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Wicked Kitty
|115
|Watermark
|122
|Cuzzywuzzy
|122
|Leia Organa
|122
|Waves
|122
|Hold Me Girl
|124
|War Tango
|122
|Annie Bonnie
|122
|Mystic Miss
|124
|I'm Stylin
|122
|Cross the T's
|122
|Amari S.
|120
|Solesofhershoes
|122
|Miss Sovelia
|122
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.