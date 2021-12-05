1st_$31,000, cl, 2YO, 1mi, clear.

3 (3) Cause to Cruise (J.Talamo)8.805.203.40
7 (7) Stonevicious (J.Rocco, Jr.)5.803.40
1 (1) Birdman Richie (G.Corrales)4.80

Off 1:01. Time 1:38.43. Fast. Also Ran_Atta Boy Anthony, Vitale, Come Alone, Brazil Nut, Barstow, Fast Axton. Exacta (3-7) paid $45.60. $0.1 Superfecta (3-7-1-6) paid $166.09. $0.5 Trifecta (3-7-1) paid $82.10.

2nd_$29,000, mdn cl, 2YO F, 1mi, clear.

6 (6) Hatari (C.Landeros)5.003.403.00
8 (8) Miss Matchmaker (M.Franklin)5.603.40
4 (4) Liznow (J.Talamo)4.20

Off 1:30. Time 1:39.10. Fast. Scratched_Start Class, Alittlesliceof Pie. Also Ran_Irresistible Lady, Bodacious Baby, Joezine, Hadlen, Bella Prima, My Zip Zip, Regatta Colors, My Good Fortune, Sonador. $1 Daily Double (3-6) paid $12.30. Exacta (6-8) paid $25.40. $0.1 Superfecta (6-8-4-10) paid $36.01. $0.5 Trifecta (6-8-4) paid $26.00.

3rd_$15,000, cl, 3YO up, 5f, clear.

7 (7) Dragon Drew (A.Jimenez)9.404.804.00
5 (5) Dom the Bomb (G.Corrales)4.003.80
6 (6) Call West (J.Padron-Barcenas)13.40

Off 2:06. Time 0:57.97. Fast. Also Ran_Sacred Kiki Bird, North Elkhorn, Henny Hefner, Ransack, Elle'sbigseacret, Overnight Success, Apache. dq_Dom the Bomb (1-2). $0.5 Pick 3 (3-6-7) 3 Correct Paid $41.30. $1 Daily Double (6-7) paid $13.00. Exacta (7-5) paid $31.60. $0.1 Superfecta (7-5-6-8) paid $180.63. $0.5 Trifecta (7-5-6) paid $196.25.

4th_$13,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, clear.

10 (10) Army Scout (S.Doyle)5.003.403.40
4 (4) Feeling Dangerous (G.Corrales)3.402.60
1 (1) To Kalon (A.Jimenez)4.40

Off 2:41. Time 1:38.52. Fast. Also Ran_Goldenpence, Lebasi, Sugar Dog Fox, Indocumentado, Hey Ray, Charles T, Freerunning. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-7-10) 3 Correct Paid $26.80. $1 Daily Double (7-10) paid $22.90. Exacta (10-4) paid $14.40. $0.1 Superfecta (10-4-1-5) paid $23.20. $0.5 Trifecta (10-4-1) paid $24.25.

5th_$27,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, clear.

7 (7) Hostile Princess (A.Jimenez)18.406.607.80
10 (9) Incessant (F.Peterson)18.4011.40
8 (8) Tootsie (C.Orm)7.40

Off 3:14. Time 1:37.71. Fast. Scratched_Princess d'Oro, Jump Into the Fire, Bia Bolt Runner. Also Ran_Point Wild, Super Ready, Wonder City, Whats Up Sweets, Amazing Dancer, She's Forever, Mambacita, Persevering. $0.5 Pick 5 (3-6/13/14-7-10-7) 5 Correct Paid $1,509.90, 4 Correct Paid $18.20. $0.5 Pick 4 (6/13/14-7-10-7) 4 Correct Paid $418.35. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-10-7) 3 Correct Paid $153.75. $0.1 Superfecta (7-10-8-3) paid $3,212.05. $1 Daily Double (10-7) paid $49.60. Exacta (7-10) paid $467.00. $0.5 Trifecta (7-10-8) paid $1,288.75.

6th_$29,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, clear.

3 (2) Kulthum (E.Esquivel)22.209.805.60
9 (9) Harvey's Princess (J.Rocco, Jr.)6.404.40
11 (11) Courting War (J.Talamo)5.20

Off 3:45. Time 1:37.71. Fast. Scratched_Kangaroo Talk. Also Ran_Hey Babe, Run With Grace, Princess Empire, Stormy Wager, Wicked Ecstasy, Waywardness, Catch My Kitty, Voodoo Loa, Graceful Choice. $0.5 Pick 3 (10-7-3) 3 Correct Paid $345.20. $1 Daily Double (7-3) paid $205.60. Exacta (3-9) paid $159.20. $0.1 Superfecta (3-9-11-2) paid $347.36. $0.5 Trifecta (3-9-11) paid $281.25.

7th_$66,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6½f, clear.

3 (3) Souper Highvoltage (L.Machado)23.2011.406.40
4 (4) Solidify (A.Jimenez)13.004.60
11 (11) Speitful Sam (E.Morales)4.20

Off 4:18. Time 1:15.18. Fast. Scratched_Donnels Creek, Natural Power. Also Ran_Exprompt, Gallant Guy, Cuy, Bayou Gem, Powell, Barrister Tom, Get Western, Merlin's Song, Hazel Rah. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $2,043.15. $1 Daily Double (3-3) paid $198.30. Exacta (3-4) paid $221.80. $0.1 Superfecta (3-4-11-10) paid $385.56. $0.5 Trifecta (3-4-11) paid $303.40.

8th_$62,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi, clear.

1 (1) Buck Moon (G.Corrales)4.803.002.60
5 (4) Simply Jack (J.Burke)5.803.80
2 (2) Haig Point (A.Achard)5.40

Off 4:48. Time 1:36.71. Fast. Scratched_Vail of Honor. Also Ran_Bright Prospecter, Hometown Hero, Habitus, Tropical Tornado, Lofty Adjudicator, Alpha Predator, Righteous Roy, Engrave. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (7-10-7-3-3-1/3) no winners. $0.5 Pick 4 (7-3-3-1/3) 4 Correct Paid $2,279.00. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-3-1) 3 Correct Paid $132.30. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (3-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $58.40. $0.5 Trifecta (1-5-2) paid $53.50. $1 Consolation Double (3-3) paid $12.00. $1 Daily Double (3-1) paid $41.50. Exacta (1-5) paid $39.00. $0.1 Superfecta (1-5-2-6) paid $61.44. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.

