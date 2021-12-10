2nd-$24,000, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs, Equitrack, Showery

Off 6:51. 8. slipped thru,edged off

Fractional/Final Time: 22.460, 45.710, 57.860, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.550.

Trainer: Wesley Ward

Winner: DK B/ G, 2, by Vancouver (AUS)-Entice

Scratched: El Cubanito.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Slim Slow Slider122164-23-1½3-31-¾J. Sanchez1.40
World of Fools119521-hd1-½2-hd2-¾S. Gonzalez4.90
Droppin G's119673-hd2-½1-hd3-3¾C. Landeros2.40
Overthought119916-25-hd4-hd4-3¼G. Corrales5.80
Meataball11948886-15-nkA. Jimenez13.80
Smokey Lee119245-½6-1½5-2½6-1½G. Lagunes60.00
Uptown Guy112857-hd7-hd7-27-6¾T. Canuto60.80
Blowdacoalwhistle119332-1½4-hd88J. Padron-Barcenas60.70
Ashwins Orb11979E. Esquivel11.90
1 (1)Slim Slow Slider4.803.202.40
6 (5)World of Fools5.003.40
7 (6)Droppin G's3.20

$1 Daily Double (4-1) paid $7.20; Exacta (1-6) paid $20.00; $0.1 Superfecta (1-6-7-10) paid $8.99; $0.5 Trifecta (1-6-7) paid $14.95;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you