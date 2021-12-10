2nd-$24,000, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs, Equitrack, Showery
Off 6:51. 8. slipped thru,edged off
Fractional/Final Time: 22.460, 45.710, 57.860, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.550.
Trainer: Wesley Ward
Winner: DK B/ G, 2, by Vancouver (AUS)-Entice
Scratched: El Cubanito.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Slim Slow Slider
|122
|1
|6
|4-2
|3-1½
|3-3
|1-¾
|J. Sanchez
|1.40
|World of Fools
|119
|5
|2
|1-hd
|1-½
|2-hd
|2-¾
|S. Gonzalez
|4.90
|Droppin G's
|119
|6
|7
|3-hd
|2-½
|1-hd
|3-3¾
|C. Landeros
|2.40
|Overthought
|119
|9
|1
|6-2
|5-hd
|4-hd
|4-3¼
|G. Corrales
|5.80
|Meataball
|119
|4
|8
|8
|8
|6-1
|5-nk
|A. Jimenez
|13.80
|Smokey Lee
|119
|2
|4
|5-½
|6-1½
|5-2½
|6-1½
|G. Lagunes
|60.00
|Uptown Guy
|112
|8
|5
|7-hd
|7-hd
|7-2
|7-6¾
|T. Canuto
|60.80
|Blowdacoalwhistle
|119
|3
|3
|2-1½
|4-hd
|8
|8
|J. Padron-Barcenas
|60.70
|Ashwins Orb
|119
|7
|9
|—
|—
|—
|—
|E. Esquivel
|11.90
|1 (1)
|Slim Slow Slider
|4.80
|3.20
|2.40
|6 (5)
|World of Fools
|5.00
|3.40
|7 (6)
|Droppin G's
|3.20
$1 Daily Double (4-1) paid $7.20; Exacta (1-6) paid $20.00; $0.1 Superfecta (1-6-7-10) paid $8.99; $0.5 Trifecta (1-6-7) paid $14.95;
