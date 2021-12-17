1st-$14,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Equitrack, Showery
Off 6:17. Good. all pace, well clear
Fractional/Final Time: 23.550, 46.920, 1:12.140, 1:25.330, 00.000, 1:39.300.
Trainer: Nancy Adams
Winner: CH G, 5, by Capo Bastone-Misty Harbor
Scratched: Jimmys Lifestyle, Hannity.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Cappy Hour
|121
|5
|1
|1-1½
|1-2
|1-3½
|1-2½
|1-2½
|A. Jimenez
|39.60
|18.20
|8.40
|18.80
|Honorable Hero
|121
|6
|8
|6-2
|5-½
|3-½
|2-2½
|2-1
|J. McKee
|10.20
|5.60
|11.20
|Down Home Kitten
|121
|2
|3
|8-½
|8-hd
|6-hd
|3-hd
|3-1½
|E. Esquivel
|3.20
|3.00
|Remember the Maine
|121
|4
|2
|5-hd
|6-6
|7-hd
|7-1½
|4-1¾
|J. Rocco, Jr.
|11.20
|Wherewegoin
|121
|8
|4
|3-1
|4-2½
|5-1
|4-hd
|5-1½
|G. Corrales
|11.50
|Army Scout
|123
|3
|7
|9
|7-1
|4-1
|6-hd
|6-3
|J. Ramos
|2.30
|Risky Town
|121
|7
|9
|7-hd
|9
|8-5½
|8-10½
|7-1¾
|E. Morales
|3.60
|Midnight Swap
|121
|9
|5
|2-2
|2-1
|2-½
|5-½
|8-22½
|R. Prescott
|11.40
|Aye Skipper
|121
|1
|6
|4-2
|3-hd
|9
|9
|9
|L. Machado
|12.60
Exacta (7-8) paid $375.20; $0.1 Superfecta (7-8-3-6) paid $594.13; $0.5 Trifecta (7-8-3) paid $563.10;
