1st-$14,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Equitrack, Showery

Off 6:17. Good. all pace, well clear

Fractional/Final Time: 23.550, 46.920, 1:12.140, 1:25.330, 00.000, 1:39.300.

Trainer: Nancy Adams

Winner: CH G, 5, by Capo Bastone-Misty Harbor

Scratched: Jimmys Lifestyle, Hannity.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Cappy Hour121511-1½1-21-3½1-2½1-2½A. Jimenez39.6018.208.4018.80
Honorable Hero121686-25-½3-½2-2½2-1J. McKee10.205.6011.20
Down Home Kitten121238-½8-hd6-hd3-hd3-1½E. Esquivel3.203.00
Remember the Maine121425-hd6-67-hd7-1½4-1¾J. Rocco, Jr.11.20
Wherewegoin121843-14-2½5-14-hd5-1½G. Corrales11.50
Army Scout1233797-14-16-hd6-3J. Ramos2.30
Risky Town121797-hd98-5½8-10½7-1¾E. Morales3.60
Midnight Swap121952-22-12-½5-½8-22½R. Prescott11.40
Aye Skipper121164-23-hd999L. Machado12.60

Exacta (7-8) paid $375.20; $0.1 Superfecta (7-8-3-6) paid $594.13; $0.5 Trifecta (7-8-3) paid $563.10;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

