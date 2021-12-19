8th-$29,000, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 4:48. 7,11,6. all pace, much best

Fractional/Final Time: 23.030, 47.150, 59.530, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.060.

Trainer: Jack Sisterson

Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Honor Code-Stellar Atmosphere

Scratched: Risata, Next Tuesday.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Nebuli119241-11-11-2½1-3½J. Rocco, Jr.3.80
Bodacious Baby11910810-5½8-1½4-12-1¾S. Gonzalez14.70
Another Flat Drunk119153-hd2-hd2-½3-½E. Morales23.90
Krispy Rice1196109-½9-4½6-hd4-noF. Peterson14.50
Emotional Intel119567-1½7-hd5-15-hdG. Corrales11.00
Pappysaysyes119396-hd4-hd3-1½6-5½A. Jimenez9.90
Little Judy B1191112-½3-27-2½7-nkR. Mojica, Jr.12.80
Eyeofthebeholder119478-1½10-2½10-28-3J. McKee9.00
Found My Thrill119925-15-½8-19-hdM. Franklin14.10
Jersey Gold11971111111110-3¼T. Canuto46.40
Half Tap122834-½6-½9-½11J. Sanchez1.40
2 (2)Nebuli9.605.405.40
11 (10)Bodacious Baby11.607.40
1 (1)Another Flat Drunk8.60

$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (2-2/3/7-7-5-3/10-2) 6 Correct Paid $1,882.54. $0.5 Pick 4 (7-5-3/10-2) 4 Correct Paid $108.65. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-3-2) 3 Correct Paid $16.95. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (5-10-2) 3 Correct Paid $6.35. $0.5 Trifecta (2-11-1) paid $714.70; $1 Super High Five (2-11-1-6-5) no winners.; $1 Daily Double (3-2) paid $12.90; Exacta (2-11) paid $143.40; $0.1 Superfecta (2-11-1-6) paid $2,796.83; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you