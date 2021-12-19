8th-$29,000, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 4:48. 7,11,6. all pace, much best
Fractional/Final Time: 23.030, 47.150, 59.530, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.060.
Trainer: Jack Sisterson
Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Honor Code-Stellar Atmosphere
Scratched: Risata, Next Tuesday.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Nebuli
|119
|2
|4
|1-1
|1-1
|1-2½
|1-3½
|J. Rocco, Jr.
|3.80
|Bodacious Baby
|119
|10
|8
|10-5½
|8-1½
|4-1
|2-1¾
|S. Gonzalez
|14.70
|Another Flat Drunk
|119
|1
|5
|3-hd
|2-hd
|2-½
|3-½
|E. Morales
|23.90
|Krispy Rice
|119
|6
|10
|9-½
|9-4½
|6-hd
|4-no
|F. Peterson
|14.50
|Emotional Intel
|119
|5
|6
|7-1½
|7-hd
|5-1
|5-hd
|G. Corrales
|11.00
|Pappysaysyes
|119
|3
|9
|6-hd
|4-hd
|3-1½
|6-5½
|A. Jimenez
|9.90
|Little Judy B
|119
|11
|1
|2-½
|3-2
|7-2½
|7-nk
|R. Mojica, Jr.
|12.80
|Eyeofthebeholder
|119
|4
|7
|8-1½
|10-2½
|10-2
|8-3
|J. McKee
|9.00
|Found My Thrill
|119
|9
|2
|5-1
|5-½
|8-1
|9-hd
|M. Franklin
|14.10
|Jersey Gold
|119
|7
|11
|11
|11
|11
|10-3¼
|T. Canuto
|46.40
|Half Tap
|122
|8
|3
|4-½
|6-½
|9-½
|11
|J. Sanchez
|1.40
|2 (2)
|Nebuli
|9.60
|5.40
|5.40
|11 (10)
|Bodacious Baby
|11.60
|7.40
|1 (1)
|Another Flat Drunk
|8.60
$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (2-2/3/7-7-5-3/10-2) 6 Correct Paid $1,882.54. $0.5 Pick 4 (7-5-3/10-2) 4 Correct Paid $108.65. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-3-2) 3 Correct Paid $16.95. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (5-10-2) 3 Correct Paid $6.35. $0.5 Trifecta (2-11-1) paid $714.70; $1 Super High Five (2-11-1-6-5) no winners.; $1 Daily Double (3-2) paid $12.90; Exacta (2-11) paid $143.40; $0.1 Superfecta (2-11-1-6) paid $2,796.83; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.