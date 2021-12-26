7th-$66,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Equitrack, Clear
Off 4:18. Good. shuffled, up late
Fractional/Final Time: 24.410, 49.570, 1:13.580, 1:38.470, 00.000, 1:44.740.
Trainer: Josie Carroll
Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Broken Vow-Mendocino Beano
Scratched: Kamar Taj.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Sansa's Vow
|123
|4
|3
|5-hd
|8-1
|8-2
|5-1½
|1-hd
|C. Landeros
|7.20
|Champagne Toast
|120
|11
|8
|4-1
|3-hd
|2-1
|1-½
|2-no
|E. Morales
|32.10
|Straitouttapopcorn
|123
|5
|4
|3-½
|6-hd
|4-hd
|4-hd
|3-1¾
|E. Esquivel
|4.50
|Bumble of Love
|123
|10
|9
|7-hd
|5-1
|5-1
|3-hd
|4-½
|R. Prescott
|5.40
|Pallas Athene
|123
|8
|11
|10-1½
|9-1
|6-hd
|7-2½
|5-½
|A. Achard
|21.80
|First Course
|123
|2
|10
|11
|10-hd
|9-hd
|6-½
|6-2¼
|R. Bejarano
|5.50
|So Darn Hot
|123
|9
|6
|2-1
|2-hd
|1-hd
|2-hd
|7-3½
|G. Corrales
|2.40
|Tweety Show
|123
|1
|1
|9-1
|11
|10-2
|9-1
|8-2¼
|F. Peterson
|25.80
|Compelling Smile
|123
|3
|2
|8-½
|7-½
|7-½
|10-8
|9-½
|J. Talamo
|7.50
|Kynance
|123
|6
|7
|6-1
|4-hd
|3-hd
|8-½
|10-16
|J. McKee
|17.00
|Lady Fatima
|123
|7
|5
|1-½
|1-hd
|11
|11
|11
|A. Jimenez
|32.30
|5 (4)
|Sansa's Vow
|16.40
|9.60
|6.00
|12 (11)
|Champagne Toast
|32.40
|19.60
|6 (5)
|Straitouttapopcorn
|5.00
$0.5 Pick 3 (13-7-5) 3 Correct Paid $224.75. $1 Daily Double (7-5) paid $19.90; Exacta (5-12) paid $545.60; $0.1 Superfecta (5-12-6-11) paid $1,967.75; $0.5 Trifecta (5-12-6) paid $1,211.50;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.