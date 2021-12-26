7th-$66,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Equitrack, Clear

Off 4:18. Good. shuffled, up late

Fractional/Final Time: 24.410, 49.570, 1:13.580, 1:38.470, 00.000, 1:44.740.

Trainer: Josie Carroll

Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Broken Vow-Mendocino Beano

Scratched: Kamar Taj.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Sansa's Vow123435-hd8-18-25-1½1-hdC. Landeros7.20
Champagne Toast1201184-13-hd2-11-½2-noE. Morales32.10
Straitouttapopcorn123543-½6-hd4-hd4-hd3-1¾E. Esquivel4.50
Bumble of Love1231097-hd5-15-13-hd4-½R. Prescott5.40
Pallas Athene12381110-1½9-16-hd7-2½5-½A. Achard21.80
First Course1232101110-hd9-hd6-½6-2¼R. Bejarano5.50
So Darn Hot123962-12-hd1-hd2-hd7-3½G. Corrales2.40
Tweety Show123119-11110-29-18-2¼F. Peterson25.80
Compelling Smile123328-½7-½7-½10-89-½J. Talamo7.50
Kynance123676-14-hd3-hd8-½10-16J. McKee17.00
Lady Fatima123751-½1-hd111111A. Jimenez32.30
5 (4)Sansa's Vow16.409.606.00
12 (11)Champagne Toast32.4019.60
6 (5)Straitouttapopcorn5.00

$0.5 Pick 3 (13-7-5) 3 Correct Paid $224.75. $1 Daily Double (7-5) paid $19.90; Exacta (5-12) paid $545.60; $0.1 Superfecta (5-12-6-11) paid $1,967.75; $0.5 Trifecta (5-12-6) paid $1,211.50;

