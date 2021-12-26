2nd-$13,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Equitrack, Clear
Off 1:38. 12,5. unruly gate, held sway
Fractional/Final Time: 24.820, 48.850, 1:13.290, 1:26.330, 00.000, 1:39.650.
Trainer: Andrew McKeever
Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Super Saver-Ready to Talk
Scratched: Jamin's Jet, Chipshire, Momma Rio, Hot N Sweet.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Super Ready
|118
|4
|2
|1-1
|1-1
|1-1
|1-2
|1-1
|F. Peterson
|2.70
|Machisima
|121
|6
|4
|6-1
|6-1½
|3-1½
|2-1½
|2-1¼
|S. Gonzalez
|6.30
|Paulas Game
|118
|7
|10
|7-½
|7-hd
|5-1½
|3-½
|3-1¼
|G. Corrales
|3.00
|Drakaina
|118
|2
|8
|8-1½
|8-1
|7-1
|5-1
|4-¾
|A. Achard
|44.70
|C V Thunder
|118
|10
|9
|9-hd
|10
|9-2½
|7-2
|5-2½
|R. Aragon
|17.70
|Bears Breeches
|118
|3
|1
|5-½
|4-hd
|4-hd
|4-hd
|6-2½
|L. Machado
|4.20
|Hot Dame
|118
|5
|3
|3-½
|5-1
|8-hd
|8-1½
|7-1¼
|E. Morales
|9.50
|Oxbow's Ruby
|121
|1
|7
|10
|9-hd
|10
|9-8
|8-2½
|R. Miranda
|39.30
|Guilder
|121
|9
|5
|4-½
|3-1
|2-2
|6-hd
|9-26
|P. Ouzts
|5.40
|Run Away Hiden
|118
|8
|6
|2-hd
|2-hd
|6-½
|10
|10
|C. Orm
|49.00
|5 (4)
|Super Ready
|7.40
|4.40
|2.80
|8 (6)
|Machisima
|6.40
|4.20
|9 (7)
|Paulas Game
|2.40
$1 Daily Double (1-5) paid $20.20; Exacta (5-8) paid $47.60; $0.1 Superfecta (5-8-9-2) paid $102.43; $0.5 Trifecta (5-8-9) paid $43.45; $1 Consolation Double (1-3) paid $5.10; $1 Consolation Double (1-7) paid $5.10;
