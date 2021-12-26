2nd-$13,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Equitrack, Clear

Off 1:38. 12,5. unruly gate, held sway

Fractional/Final Time: 24.820, 48.850, 1:13.290, 1:26.330, 00.000, 1:39.650.

Trainer: Andrew McKeever

Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Super Saver-Ready to Talk

Scratched: Jamin's Jet, Chipshire, Momma Rio, Hot N Sweet.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Super Ready118421-11-11-11-21-1F. Peterson2.70
Machisima121646-16-1½3-1½2-1½2-1¼S. Gonzalez6.30
Paulas Game1187107-½7-hd5-1½3-½3-1¼G. Corrales3.00
Drakaina118288-1½8-17-15-14-¾A. Achard44.70
C V Thunder1181099-hd109-2½7-25-2½R. Aragon17.70
Bears Breeches118315-½4-hd4-hd4-hd6-2½L. Machado4.20
Hot Dame118533-½5-18-hd8-1½7-1¼E. Morales9.50
Oxbow's Ruby12117109-hd109-88-2½R. Miranda39.30
Guilder121954-½3-12-26-hd9-26P. Ouzts5.40
Run Away Hiden118862-hd2-hd6-½1010C. Orm49.00
5 (4)Super Ready7.404.402.80
8 (6)Machisima6.404.20
9 (7)Paulas Game2.40

$1 Daily Double (1-5) paid $20.20; Exacta (5-8) paid $47.60; $0.1 Superfecta (5-8-9-2) paid $102.43; $0.5 Trifecta (5-8-9) paid $43.45; $1 Consolation Double (1-3) paid $5.10; $1 Consolation Double (1-7) paid $5.10;

