1st-$31,000, Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile, Equitrack, Clear
Off 1:01. 9. rallied str in time
Fractional/Final Time: 23.670, 47.280, 1:12.170, 1:25.360, 00.000, 1:38.430.
Trainer: Brad Cox
Winner: B C, 2, by Creative Cause-More for Me
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Cause to Cruise
|120
|3
|5
|6-2½
|6-1
|5-1
|3-½
|1-½
|J. Talamo
|8.80
|5.20
|3.40
|3.40
|Stonevicious
|120
|7
|2
|4-1½
|4-1½
|4-1
|1-hd
|2-¾
|J. Rocco, Jr.
|5.80
|3.40
|5.50
|Birdman Richie
|120
|1
|4
|5-hd
|5-hd
|7-1
|4-hd
|3-1¼
|G. Corrales
|4.80
|7.50
|Atta Boy Anthony
|113
|6
|6
|2-2
|2-2
|2-1
|2-½
|4-1½
|T. Canuto
|19.70
|Vitale
|119
|2
|3
|3-½
|3-hd
|3-hd
|5-2
|5-4¼
|E. Esquivel
|16.50
|Come Alone
|120
|8
|8
|7-1½
|7-½
|6-½
|7-1
|6-2
|S. Doyle
|29.50
|Brazil Nut
|120
|4
|7
|9
|9
|9
|8-1
|7-3¼
|A. Achard
|10.80
|Barstow
|120
|9
|9
|8-½
|8-2
|8-1
|9
|8-¾
|C. Landeros
|1.20
|Fast Axton
|120
|5
|1
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-hd
|6-hd
|9
|L. Machado
|19.40
Exacta (3-7) paid $45.60; $0.1 Superfecta (3-7-1-6) paid $166.09; $0.5 Trifecta (3-7-1) paid $82.10;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
2nd-$29,000, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile, Equitrack, Clear
Off 1:30. 4. cleared drifting out
Fractional/Final Time: 24.130, 48.250, 1:13.890, 1:26.530, 00.000, 1:39.100.
Trainer: Jonathan Thomas
Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Point of Entry-Remember Then
Scratched: Start Class, Alittlesliceof Pie.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Hatari
|123
|6
|4
|5-hd
|6-hd
|8-1
|1-hd
|1-1¾
|C. Landeros
|5.00
|3.40
|3.00
|1.50
|Miss Matchmaker
|123
|8
|11
|6-½
|5-1
|2-1½
|2-1½
|2-2¼
|M. Franklin
|5.60
|3.40
|5.00
|Liznow
|123
|4
|12
|11-1½
|8-1½
|4-hd
|3-2½
|3-6¼
|J. Talamo
|4.20
|3.20
|Irresistible Lady
|123
|10
|6
|7-1
|7-hd
|5-1½
|4-½
|4-2¾
|L. Machado
|12.60
|Bodacious Baby
|123
|3
|1
|2-2
|1-hd
|1-hd
|5-2
|5-¾
|J. Ramos
|30.30
|Joezine
|123
|11
|8
|10-hd
|9-hd
|9-1½
|6-hd
|6-1
|J. Padron-Barcenas
|75.30
|Hadlen
|123
|7
|10
|8-hd
|10-hd
|10-hd
|8-1½
|7-½
|J. McKee
|61.30
|Bella Prima
|123
|2
|2
|3-½
|4-hd
|6-hd
|7-hd
|8-2½
|F. Peterson
|17.50
|My Zip Zip
|123
|12
|9
|12
|11-2½
|11-2
|10-2½
|9-2½
|G. Corrales
|5.70
|Regatta Colors
|123
|9
|7
|4-1
|3-½
|7-hd
|9-1½
|10-1
|A. Achard
|29.90
|My Good Fortune
|123
|5
|5
|9-1
|12
|12
|11-3
|11-19¾
|J. Rocco, Jr.
|40.20
|Sonador
|123
|1
|3
|1-hd
|2-2½
|3-hd
|12
|12
|S. Doyle
|29.00
$1 Daily Double (3-6) paid $12.30; Exacta (6-8) paid $25.40; $0.1 Superfecta (6-8-4-10) paid $36.01; $0.5 Trifecta (6-8-4) paid $26.00;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
3rd-$15,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Equitrack, Clear
Off 2:06. Good. shut off late missed
Fractional/Final Time: 22.210, 45.520, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 57.970.
Trainer: Susan Anderson
Winner: B G, 6, by Get Stormy-Thornhill
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|3/16
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Dragon Drew
|120
|7
|3
|3-½
|4-1
|2-2
|2-1½
|A. Jimenez
|9.40
|4.80
|4.00
|3.70
|Dom the Bomb
|120
|5
|1
|1-1
|1-1
|1-½
|1-no
|G. Corrales
|4.00
|3.80
|1.80
|Call West
|120
|6
|9
|8-1½
|7-½
|7-hd
|3-1¼
|J. Padron-Barcenas
|13.40
|86.30
|Sacred Kiki Bird
|120
|8
|2
|2-½
|2-hd
|3-hd
|4-½
|E. Esquivel
|3.20
|North Elkhorn
|120
|10
|5
|5-2
|5-1½
|5-2
|5-1½
|J. Burke
|15.20
|Henny Hefner
|120
|9
|4
|4-1
|3-½
|4-½
|6-nk
|P. Ouzts
|56.70
|Ransack
|120
|2
|7
|7-1
|8-2
|8-3
|7-1
|R. Mojica, Jr.
|24.90
|Elle'sbigseacret
|118
|3
|6
|6-1
|6-1
|6-hd
|8-1
|L. Machado
|7.80
|Overnight Success
|120
|4
|10
|9-hd
|9-2
|9-2½
|9-2¼
|J. Morales
|25.00
|Apache
|120
|1
|8
|10
|10
|10
|10
|B. Stillion
|6.60
$0.5 Pick 3 (3-6-7) 3 Correct Paid $41.30. $1 Daily Double (6-7) paid $13.00; Exacta (7-5) paid $31.60; $0.1 Superfecta (7-5-6-8) paid $180.63; $0.5 Trifecta (7-5-6) paid $196.25;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
4th-$13,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Equitrack, Clear
Off 2:41. 5. wide bid, edged off
Fractional/Final Time: 24.290, 47.720, 1:12.990, 1:25.680, 00.000, 1:38.520.
Trainer: Armando Hernandez
Winner: B G, 5, by War Front-Take Charge Lady
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Army Scout
|121
|10
|6
|5-½
|7-2½
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-¾
|S. Doyle
|5.00
|3.40
|3.40
|1.50
|Feeling Dangerous
|121
|4
|5
|6-1
|6-hd
|5-1
|3-hd
|2-½
|G. Corrales
|3.40
|2.60
|2.10
|To Kalon
|118
|1
|3
|4-1½
|3-hd
|6-hd
|5-1
|3-½
|A. Jimenez
|4.40
|14.50
|Goldenpence
|121
|5
|9
|8-hd
|9-3
|4-hd
|2-½
|4-1½
|E. Morales
|10.80
|Lebasi
|121
|7
|4
|7-2
|5-hd
|9-2
|6-2
|5-4
|L. Machado
|5.90
|Sugar Dog Fox
|121
|9
|7
|3-hd
|4-1
|2-1
|4-2
|6-1
|R. Prescott
|30.00
|Indocumentado
|121
|6
|8
|9-3½
|8-hd
|8-hd
|7-1½
|7-5
|J. Padron-Barcenas
|20.90
|Hey Ray
|121
|2
|10
|10
|10
|10
|9-2
|8-nk
|J. McKee
|9.80
|Charles T
|121
|8
|2
|2-1½
|1-hd
|3-hd
|8-1
|9-7¾
|P. Ouzts
|122.20
|Freerunning
|118
|3
|1
|1-hd
|2-1½
|7-1
|10
|10
|A. Gomez
|46.80
$0.5 Pick 3 (6-7-10) 3 Correct Paid $26.80. $1 Daily Double (7-10) paid $22.90; Exacta (10-4) paid $14.40; $0.1 Superfecta (10-4-1-5) paid $23.20; $0.5 Trifecta (10-4-1) paid $24.25;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
5th-$27,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Equitrack, Clear
Off 3:14. Good. all pace kept to task
Fractional/Final Time: 24.480, 48.400, 1:12.060, 1:24.640, 00.000, 1:37.710.
Trainer: Ethan West
Winner: B F, 3, by Outwork-Why Lucy Why
Scratched: Princess d'Oro, Jump Into the Fire, Bia Bolt Runner.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Hostile Princess
|120
|7
|2
|1-1
|1-1
|1-hd
|1-2
|1-4
|A. Jimenez
|18.40
|6.60
|7.80
|8.20
|Incessant
|118
|9
|8
|8-hd
|9-hd
|5-hd
|4-1½
|2-2½
|F. Peterson
|18.40
|11.40
|26.10
|Tootsie
|123
|8
|4
|7-hd
|4-½
|3-2
|3-1½
|3-1
|C. Orm
|7.40
|15.30
|Point Wild
|118
|3
|1
|2-1
|2-hd
|2-½
|2-2
|4-2½
|E. Esquivel
|2.90
|Super Ready
|119
|5
|6
|3-1
|3-½
|4-2½
|5-3
|5-3¾
|J. Rocco, Jr.
|4.50
|Wonder City
|121
|11
|11
|11
|11
|10-3
|7-hd
|6-nk
|G. Corrales
|2.10
|Whats Up Sweets
|118
|1
|7
|10-½
|10-1
|9-½
|6-hd
|7-5¼
|R. Prescott
|10.50
|Amazing Dancer
|118
|6
|5
|5-½
|8-1½
|6-1
|8-½
|8-1½
|L. Machado
|87.60
|She's Forever
|118
|10
|10
|9-½
|5-½
|8-1
|10-1
|9-nk
|A. Gomez
|39.00
|Mambacita
|118
|4
|9
|6-1
|6-½
|7-½
|9-2½
|10-½
|R. Bejarano
|13.00
|Persevering
|120
|2
|3
|4-hd
|7-hd
|11
|11
|11
|J. Burke
|15.00
$0.5 Pick 5 (3-6/13/14-7-10-7) 5 Correct Paid $1,509.90 , 4 Correct Paid $18.20. $0.5 Pick 4 (6/13/14-7-10-7) 4 Correct Paid $418.35. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-10-7) 3 Correct Paid $153.75. $0.1 Superfecta (7-10-8-3) paid $3,212.05; $1 Daily Double (10-7) paid $49.60; Exacta (7-10) paid $467.00; $0.5 Trifecta (7-10-8) paid $1,288.75;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
6th-$29,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Equitrack, Clear
Off 3:45. 3,4,5,. bounced start, held
Fractional/Final Time: 23.770, 46.800, 1:11.710, 1:24.670, 00.000, 1:37.710.
Trainer: Ben Colebrook
Winner: B F, 3, by American Pharoah-Adorable
Scratched: Kangaroo Talk.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Kulthum
|121
|2
|8
|5-1
|3-½
|4-1½
|1-1½
|1-½
|E. Esquivel
|22.20
|9.80
|5.60
|10.10
|Harvey's Princess
|121
|9
|10
|9-½
|9-1
|9-hd
|3-½
|2-3½
|J. Rocco, Jr.
|6.40
|4.40
|4.10
|Courting War
|121
|11
|6
|4-½
|4-1
|3-½
|4-2½
|3-nk
|J. Talamo
|5.20
|5.30
|Hey Babe
|121
|1
|2
|1-½
|1-1
|1-½
|2-hd
|4-2¼
|G. Corrales
|7.00
|Run With Grace
|121
|3
|9
|12
|12
|7-½
|5-1
|5-1¼
|J. Ramos
|6.60
|Princess Empire
|121
|8
|4
|7-½
|8-1½
|8-hd
|7-1½
|6-5¼
|A. Achard
|15.10
|Stormy Wager
|121
|12
|11
|2-1½
|2-1
|2-hd
|6-1
|7-1¼
|E. Morales
|21.50
|Wicked Ecstasy
|121
|7
|7
|6-1½
|6-1½
|6-1
|8-hd
|8-½
|S. Gonzalez
|10.10
|Waywardness
|121
|4
|1
|3-hd
|5-1
|5-hd
|9-1½
|9-2¼
|R. Bejarano
|3.20
|Catch My Kitty
|120
|10
|5
|10-2
|10-1
|11-2
|10-2
|10-4½
|A. Gomez
|56.70
|Voodoo Loa
|121
|6
|12
|11-2½
|11-2
|12
|11-1
|11-7½
|F. Peterson
|18.20
|Graceful Choice
|124
|5
|3
|8-2
|7-½
|10-2½
|12
|12
|J. Morales
|51.00
$0.5 Pick 3 (10-7-3) 3 Correct Paid $345.20. $1 Daily Double (7-3) paid $205.60; Exacta (3-9) paid $159.20; $0.1 Superfecta (3-9-11-2) paid $347.36; $0.5 Trifecta (3-9-11) paid $281.25;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
7th-$66,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Clear
Off 4:18. Good. tipped out full of run
Fractional/Final Time: 22.330, 44.620, 1:08.980, 00.000, 00.000, 1:15.180.
Trainer: Mark Cristel
Winner: GR/RO G, 4, by Brilliant Speed-Crystal Grit
Scratched: Donnels Creek, Natural Power.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Souper Highvoltage
|120
|3
|9
|5-2½
|5-1½
|1-hd
|1-3¾
|L. Machado
|23.20
|11.40
|6.40
|10.60
|Solidify
|120
|4
|10
|12
|11-hd
|5-hd
|2-1
|A. Jimenez
|13.00
|4.60
|15.10
|Speitful Sam
|118
|11
|1
|4-hd
|3-hd
|2-½
|3-no
|E. Morales
|4.20
|2.10
|Exprompt
|120
|10
|5
|11-1
|12
|6-hd
|4-1
|E. Esquivel
|11.70
|Gallant Guy
|123
|12
|2
|9-1
|9-1
|10-hd
|5-½
|C. Miller
|65.80
|Cuy
|120
|5
|8
|3-1
|2-½
|3-1
|6-1¼
|L. Rivera
|2.90
|Bayou Gem
|118
|7
|7
|7-½
|6-1
|7-hd
|7-½
|C. Landeros
|8.30
|Powell
|120
|2
|11
|10-2
|10-½
|11-hd
|8-nk
|J. Morales
|34.40
|Barrister Tom
|118
|9
|4
|8-2
|8-1½
|9-1
|9-¾
|J. Talamo
|11.90
|Get Western
|120
|8
|3
|2-½
|1-hd
|4-1½
|10-1½
|G. Corrales
|6.00
|Merlin's Song
|120
|1
|12
|6-½
|7-½
|8-½
|11-nk
|S. Doyle
|28.70
|Hazel Rah
|120
|6
|6
|1-hd
|4-1
|12
|12
|J. Ramos
|101.60
$0.5 Pick 3 (7-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $2,043.15. $1 Daily Double (3-3) paid $198.30; Exacta (3-4) paid $221.80; $0.1 Superfecta (3-4-11-10) paid $385.56; $0.5 Trifecta (3-4-11) paid $303.40;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
8th-$62,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Equitrack, Clear
Off 4:48. 9. held sway to wire
Fractional/Final Time: 23.790, 47.450, 1:12.040, 1:24.220, 00.000, 1:36.710.
Trainer: Larry Rivelli
Winner: B G, 3, by Malibu Moon-Grand Pauline
Scratched: Vail of Honor.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Buck Moon
|121
|1
|1
|1-½
|1-½
|1-hd
|1-2
|1-1½
|G. Corrales
|4.80
|3.00
|2.60
|1.40
|Simply Jack
|121
|4
|4
|3-hd
|4-1
|4-2
|2-hd
|2-2¼
|J. Burke
|5.80
|3.80
|6.60
|Haig Point
|124
|2
|2
|2-1
|2-1
|2-1
|3-2½
|3-1¾
|A. Achard
|5.40
|6.80
|Bright Prospecter
|121
|5
|7
|9-1
|9-1½
|8-1½
|5-½
|4-½
|J. Talamo
|9.30
|Hometown Hero
|121
|11
|10
|7-1½
|6-1
|5-½
|4-hd
|5-½
|R. Bejarano
|5.80
|Habitus
|121
|10
|6
|8-2
|8-1
|6-1
|7-2
|6-2½
|L. Machado
|55.50
|Tropical Tornado
|124
|6
|5
|5-½
|3-hd
|3-hd
|6-hd
|7-nk
|R. Prescott
|63.50
|Lofty Adjudicator
|124
|8
|11
|11
|10-½
|9-hd
|8-hd
|8-2¼
|K. Jimenez
|23.70
|Alpha Predator
|121
|7
|8
|10-1½
|11
|11
|9-3½
|9-6½
|J. Rocco, Jr.
|15.40
|Righteous Roy
|121
|9
|9
|6-hd
|7-½
|10-hd
|10-25
|10
|R. Mojica, Jr.
|29.50
|Engrave
|121
|3
|3
|4-½
|5-½
|7-1½
|11
|—
|C. Landeros
|6.00
$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (7-10-7-3-3-1/3) no winners.; $0.5 Pick 4 (7-3-3-1/3) 4 Correct Paid $2,279.00. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-3-1) 3 Correct Paid $132.30. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (3-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $58.40. $1 Super High Five (1-5-2-6-12) no winners.; $0.5 Trifecta (1-5-2) paid $53.50; $1 Consolation Double (3-3) paid $12.00; $1 Daily Double (3-1) paid $41.50; Exacta (1-5) paid $39.00; $0.1 Superfecta (1-5-2-6) paid $61.44; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.