1st-$31,000, Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile, Equitrack, Clear

Off 1:01. 9. rallied str in time

Fractional/Final Time: 23.670, 47.280, 1:12.170, 1:25.360, 00.000, 1:38.430.

Trainer: Brad Cox

Winner: B C, 2, by Creative Cause-More for Me

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Cause to Cruise120356-2½6-15-13-½1-½J. Talamo8.805.203.403.40
Stonevicious120724-1½4-1½4-11-hd2-¾J. Rocco, Jr.5.803.405.50
Birdman Richie120145-hd5-hd7-14-hd3-1¼G. Corrales4.807.50
Atta Boy Anthony113662-22-22-12-½4-1½T. Canuto19.70
Vitale119233-½3-hd3-hd5-25-4¼E. Esquivel16.50
Come Alone120887-1½7-½6-½7-16-2S. Doyle29.50
Brazil Nut120479998-17-3¼A. Achard10.80
Barstow120998-½8-28-198-¾C. Landeros1.20
Fast Axton120511-hd1-hd1-hd6-hd9L. Machado19.40

Exacta (3-7) paid $45.60; $0.1 Superfecta (3-7-1-6) paid $166.09; $0.5 Trifecta (3-7-1) paid $82.10;

2nd-$29,000, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile, Equitrack, Clear

Off 1:30. 4. cleared drifting out

Fractional/Final Time: 24.130, 48.250, 1:13.890, 1:26.530, 00.000, 1:39.100.

Trainer: Jonathan Thomas

Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Point of Entry-Remember Then

Scratched: Start Class, Alittlesliceof Pie.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Hatari123645-hd6-hd8-11-hd1-1¾C. Landeros5.003.403.001.50
Miss Matchmaker1238116-½5-12-1½2-1½2-2¼M. Franklin5.603.405.00
Liznow12341211-1½8-1½4-hd3-2½3-6¼J. Talamo4.203.20
Irresistible Lady1231067-17-hd5-1½4-½4-2¾L. Machado12.60
Bodacious Baby123312-21-hd1-hd5-25-¾J. Ramos30.30
Joezine12311810-hd9-hd9-1½6-hd6-1J. Padron-Barcenas75.30
Hadlen1237108-hd10-hd10-hd8-1½7-½J. McKee61.30
Bella Prima123223-½4-hd6-hd7-hd8-2½F. Peterson17.50
My Zip Zip1231291211-2½11-210-2½9-2½G. Corrales5.70
Regatta Colors123974-13-½7-hd9-1½10-1A. Achard29.90
My Good Fortune123559-1121211-311-19¾J. Rocco, Jr.40.20
Sonador123131-hd2-2½3-hd1212S. Doyle29.00

$1 Daily Double (3-6) paid $12.30; Exacta (6-8) paid $25.40; $0.1 Superfecta (6-8-4-10) paid $36.01; $0.5 Trifecta (6-8-4) paid $26.00;

3rd-$15,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Equitrack, Clear

Off 2:06. Good. shut off late missed

Fractional/Final Time: 22.210, 45.520, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 57.970.

Trainer: Susan Anderson

Winner: B G, 6, by Get Stormy-Thornhill

HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Dragon Drew120733-½4-12-22-1½A. Jimenez9.404.804.003.70
Dom the Bomb120511-11-11-½1-noG. Corrales4.003.801.80
Call West120698-1½7-½7-hd3-1¼J. Padron-Barcenas13.4086.30
Sacred Kiki Bird120822-½2-hd3-hd4-½E. Esquivel3.20
North Elkhorn1201055-25-1½5-25-1½J. Burke15.20
Henny Hefner120944-13-½4-½6-nkP. Ouzts56.70
Ransack120277-18-28-37-1R. Mojica, Jr.24.90
Elle'sbigseacret118366-16-16-hd8-1L. Machado7.80
Overnight Success1204109-hd9-29-2½9-2¼J. Morales25.00
Apache1201810101010B. Stillion6.60

$0.5 Pick 3 (3-6-7) 3 Correct Paid $41.30. $1 Daily Double (6-7) paid $13.00; Exacta (7-5) paid $31.60; $0.1 Superfecta (7-5-6-8) paid $180.63; $0.5 Trifecta (7-5-6) paid $196.25;

4th-$13,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Equitrack, Clear

Off 2:41. 5. wide bid, edged off

Fractional/Final Time: 24.290, 47.720, 1:12.990, 1:25.680, 00.000, 1:38.520.

Trainer: Armando Hernandez

Winner: B G, 5, by War Front-Take Charge Lady

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Army Scout1211065-½7-2½1-hd1-hd1-¾S. Doyle5.003.403.401.50
Feeling Dangerous121456-16-hd5-13-hd2-½G. Corrales3.402.602.10
To Kalon118134-1½3-hd6-hd5-13-½A. Jimenez4.4014.50
Goldenpence121598-hd9-34-hd2-½4-1½E. Morales10.80
Lebasi121747-25-hd9-26-25-4L. Machado5.90
Sugar Dog Fox121973-hd4-12-14-26-1R. Prescott30.00
Indocumentado121689-3½8-hd8-hd7-1½7-5J. Padron-Barcenas20.90
Hey Ray1212101010109-28-nkJ. McKee9.80
Charles T121822-1½1-hd3-hd8-19-7¾P. Ouzts122.20
Freerunning118311-hd2-1½7-11010A. Gomez46.80

$0.5 Pick 3 (6-7-10) 3 Correct Paid $26.80. $1 Daily Double (7-10) paid $22.90; Exacta (10-4) paid $14.40; $0.1 Superfecta (10-4-1-5) paid $23.20; $0.5 Trifecta (10-4-1) paid $24.25;

5th-$27,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Equitrack, Clear

Off 3:14. Good. all pace kept to task

Fractional/Final Time: 24.480, 48.400, 1:12.060, 1:24.640, 00.000, 1:37.710.

Trainer: Ethan West

Winner: B F, 3, by Outwork-Why Lucy Why

Scratched: Princess d'Oro, Jump Into the Fire, Bia Bolt Runner.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Hostile Princess120721-11-11-hd1-21-4A. Jimenez18.406.607.808.20
Incessant118988-hd9-hd5-hd4-1½2-2½F. Peterson18.4011.4026.10
Tootsie123847-hd4-½3-23-1½3-1C. Orm7.4015.30
Point Wild118312-12-hd2-½2-24-2½E. Esquivel2.90
Super Ready119563-13-½4-2½5-35-3¾J. Rocco, Jr.4.50
Wonder City1211111111110-37-hd6-nkG. Corrales2.10
Whats Up Sweets1181710-½10-19-½6-hd7-5¼R. Prescott10.50
Amazing Dancer118655-½8-1½6-18-½8-1½L. Machado87.60
She's Forever11810109-½5-½8-110-19-nkA. Gomez39.00
Mambacita118496-16-½7-½9-2½10-½R. Bejarano13.00
Persevering120234-hd7-hd111111J. Burke15.00

$0.5 Pick 5 (3-6/13/14-7-10-7) 5 Correct Paid $1,509.90 , 4 Correct Paid $18.20. $0.5 Pick 4 (6/13/14-7-10-7) 4 Correct Paid $418.35. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-10-7) 3 Correct Paid $153.75. $0.1 Superfecta (7-10-8-3) paid $3,212.05; $1 Daily Double (10-7) paid $49.60; Exacta (7-10) paid $467.00; $0.5 Trifecta (7-10-8) paid $1,288.75;

6th-$29,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Equitrack, Clear

Off 3:45. 3,4,5,. bounced start, held

Fractional/Final Time: 23.770, 46.800, 1:11.710, 1:24.670, 00.000, 1:37.710.

Trainer: Ben Colebrook

Winner: B F, 3, by American Pharoah-Adorable

Scratched: Kangaroo Talk.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Kulthum121285-13-½4-1½1-1½1-½E. Esquivel22.209.805.6010.10
Harvey's Princess1219109-½9-19-hd3-½2-3½J. Rocco, Jr.6.404.404.10
Courting War1211164-½4-13-½4-2½3-nkJ. Talamo5.205.30
Hey Babe121121-½1-11-½2-hd4-2¼G. Corrales7.00
Run With Grace1213912127-½5-15-1¼J. Ramos6.60
Princess Empire121847-½8-1½8-hd7-1½6-5¼A. Achard15.10
Stormy Wager12112112-1½2-12-hd6-17-1¼E. Morales21.50
Wicked Ecstasy121776-1½6-1½6-18-hd8-½S. Gonzalez10.10
Waywardness121413-hd5-15-hd9-1½9-2¼R. Bejarano3.20
Catch My Kitty12010510-210-111-210-210-4½A. Gomez56.70
Voodoo Loa12161211-2½11-21211-111-7½F. Peterson18.20
Graceful Choice124538-27-½10-2½1212J. Morales51.00

$0.5 Pick 3 (10-7-3) 3 Correct Paid $345.20. $1 Daily Double (7-3) paid $205.60; Exacta (3-9) paid $159.20; $0.1 Superfecta (3-9-11-2) paid $347.36; $0.5 Trifecta (3-9-11) paid $281.25;

7th-$66,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Clear

Off 4:18. Good. tipped out full of run

Fractional/Final Time: 22.330, 44.620, 1:08.980, 00.000, 00.000, 1:15.180.

Trainer: Mark Cristel

Winner: GR/RO G, 4, by Brilliant Speed-Crystal Grit

Scratched: Donnels Creek, Natural Power.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Souper Highvoltage120395-2½5-1½1-hd1-3¾L. Machado23.2011.406.4010.60
Solidify1204101211-hd5-hd2-1A. Jimenez13.004.6015.10
Speitful Sam1181114-hd3-hd2-½3-noE. Morales4.202.10
Exprompt12010511-1126-hd4-1E. Esquivel11.70
Gallant Guy1231229-19-110-hd5-½C. Miller65.80
Cuy120583-12-½3-16-1¼L. Rivera2.90
Bayou Gem118777-½6-17-hd7-½C. Landeros8.30
Powell12021110-210-½11-hd8-nkJ. Morales34.40
Barrister Tom118948-28-1½9-19-¾J. Talamo11.90
Get Western120832-½1-hd4-1½10-1½G. Corrales6.00
Merlin's Song1201126-½7-½8-½11-nkS. Doyle28.70
Hazel Rah120661-hd4-11212J. Ramos101.60

$0.5 Pick 3 (7-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $2,043.15. $1 Daily Double (3-3) paid $198.30; Exacta (3-4) paid $221.80; $0.1 Superfecta (3-4-11-10) paid $385.56; $0.5 Trifecta (3-4-11) paid $303.40;

8th-$62,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Equitrack, Clear

Off 4:48. 9. held sway to wire

Fractional/Final Time: 23.790, 47.450, 1:12.040, 1:24.220, 00.000, 1:36.710.

Trainer: Larry Rivelli

Winner: B G, 3, by Malibu Moon-Grand Pauline

Scratched: Vail of Honor.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Buck Moon121111-½1-½1-hd1-21-1½G. Corrales4.803.002.601.40
Simply Jack121443-hd4-14-22-hd2-2¼J. Burke5.803.806.60
Haig Point124222-12-12-13-2½3-1¾A. Achard5.406.80
Bright Prospecter121579-19-1½8-1½5-½4-½J. Talamo9.30
Hometown Hero12111107-1½6-15-½4-hd5-½R. Bejarano5.80
Habitus1211068-28-16-17-26-2½L. Machado55.50
Tropical Tornado124655-½3-hd3-hd6-hd7-nkR. Prescott63.50
Lofty Adjudicator1248111110-½9-hd8-hd8-2¼K. Jimenez23.70
Alpha Predator1217810-1½11119-3½9-6½J. Rocco, Jr.15.40
Righteous Roy121996-hd7-½10-hd10-2510R. Mojica, Jr.29.50
Engrave121334-½5-½7-1½11C. Landeros6.00

$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (7-10-7-3-3-1/3) no winners.; $0.5 Pick 4 (7-3-3-1/3) 4 Correct Paid $2,279.00. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-3-1) 3 Correct Paid $132.30. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (3-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $58.40. $1 Super High Five (1-5-2-6-12) no winners.; $0.5 Trifecta (1-5-2) paid $53.50; $1 Consolation Double (3-3) paid $12.00; $1 Daily Double (3-1) paid $41.50; Exacta (1-5) paid $39.00; $0.1 Superfecta (1-5-2-6) paid $61.44; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.

