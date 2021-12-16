4th-$24,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Equitrack, Clear
Off 7:47. 2. 3w bid led, held sway
Fractional/Final Time: 24.810, 49.380, 1:13.560, 1:25.810, 00.000, 1:38.650.
Trainer: Jamie Grubbs
Winner: B G, 4, by Maclean's Music-Victorina
Scratched: Easy Doer, High Noon Rider.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Can'tbetemall
|121
|7
|4
|5-1
|4-½
|1-hd
|1-1½
|1-¾
|S. Gonzalez
|5.10
|Inclusive
|121
|3
|6
|7-1
|7-1
|5-1½
|6-2½
|2-nk
|G. Corrales
|1.50
|Ugly Duckling
|121
|6
|5
|3-hd
|3-hd
|4-1
|5-½
|3-¾
|J. McKee
|6.30
|It's Game Time
|121
|2
|8
|8
|8
|6-hd
|3-hd
|4-3¾
|A. Jimenez
|2.70
|Cacahuete
|121
|8
|3
|2-2
|2-1½
|3-1
|4-hd
|5-1¼
|E. Esquivel
|8.60
|Reckless L J
|121
|5
|1
|1-1½
|1-1
|2-1
|2-1½
|6-5¼
|P. Ouzts
|21.60
|Shell Fire
|121
|1
|2
|4-1
|5-½
|7-1½
|7-2½
|7-6¼
|A. Achard
|11.90
|Lizzy's Lure
|121
|4
|7
|6-½
|6-hd
|8
|8
|8
|G. Lagunes
|47.60
|7 (7)
|Can'tbetemall
|12.20
|4.80
|3.80
|3 (3)
|Inclusive
|2.60
|2.80
|6 (6)
|Ugly Duckling
|3.80
$0.5 Pick 3 (6-8-7) 3 Correct Paid $278.55. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (6-8-10) 3 Correct Paid $20.20. $1 Daily Double (8-7) paid $140.10; Exacta (7-3) paid $27.00; $0.1 Superfecta (7-3-6-2) paid $22.17; $0.5 Trifecta (7-3-6) paid $31.60; $1 Consolation Double (8-10) paid $14.70;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.