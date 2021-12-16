4th-$24,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Equitrack, Clear

Off 7:47. 2. 3w bid led, held sway

Fractional/Final Time: 24.810, 49.380, 1:13.560, 1:25.810, 00.000, 1:38.650.

Trainer: Jamie Grubbs

Winner: B G, 4, by Maclean's Music-Victorina

Scratched: Easy Doer, High Noon Rider.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Can'tbetemall121745-14-½1-hd1-1½1-¾S. Gonzalez5.10
Inclusive121367-17-15-1½6-2½2-nkG. Corrales1.50
Ugly Duckling121653-hd3-hd4-15-½3-¾J. McKee6.30
It's Game Time12128886-hd3-hd4-3¾A. Jimenez2.70
Cacahuete121832-22-1½3-14-hd5-1¼E. Esquivel8.60
Reckless L J121511-1½1-12-12-1½6-5¼P. Ouzts21.60
Shell Fire121124-15-½7-1½7-2½7-6¼A. Achard11.90
Lizzy's Lure121476-½6-hd888G. Lagunes47.60
7 (7)Can'tbetemall12.204.803.80
3 (3)Inclusive2.602.80
6 (6)Ugly Duckling3.80

$0.5 Pick 3 (6-8-7) 3 Correct Paid $278.55. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (6-8-10) 3 Correct Paid $20.20. $1 Daily Double (8-7) paid $140.10; Exacta (7-3) paid $27.00; $0.1 Superfecta (7-3-6-2) paid $22.17; $0.5 Trifecta (7-3-6) paid $31.60; $1 Consolation Double (8-10) paid $14.70;

