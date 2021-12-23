5th-$62,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 8:18. 9. split horses, cleared
Fractional/Final Time: 22.770, 45.950, 1:11.340, 00.000, 00.000, 1:17.710.
Trainer: Wesley Ward
Winner: B F, 2, by No Nay Never-Castle Cross (IRE)
Scratched: My Lily Mae, Liscolvin, Constitution Gal, Fast Giselle.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Nay Say
|119
|1
|9
|6-2
|4-hd
|1-½
|1-4¾
|S. Gonzalez
|1.20
|Betterlookout
|119
|8
|6
|8-1
|8-1
|7-1
|2-¾
|R. Gutierrez
|14.10
|Lady Love Me
|119
|7
|10
|10
|9-1½
|8-1½
|3-¾
|J. McKee
|36.10
|Querobin Dourada
|119
|6
|1
|1-½
|1-hd
|2-2
|4-½
|L. Machado
|5.50
|Gilded Quest
|119
|10
|3
|9-1½
|7-1½
|3-hd
|5-2¼
|C. Landeros
|3.80
|Jag Warrior
|119
|3
|5
|4-1½
|6-2½
|4-hd
|6-nk
|M. Franklin
|37.40
|Kelly Bag
|119
|4
|4
|3-1
|3-1½
|5-hd
|7-2½
|J. Talamo
|33.40
|Hoops and Baskets
|119
|9
|2
|5-½
|5-½
|9-2
|8-5½
|G. Romero
|40.40
|Only Show in Town
|119
|5
|7
|7-hd
|10
|10
|9-nk
|E. Morales
|26.40
|Madamoussepousse
|119
|2
|8
|2-½
|2-½
|6-1½
|10
|G. Corrales
|3.90
|1 (1)
|Nay Say
|4.40
|3.00
|3.00
|10 (8)
|Betterlookout
|9.80
|6.20
|9 (7)
|Lady Love Me
|8.80
$0.5 Pick 5 (1-5-4-4-1/2/3) 5 Correct Paid $876.50 , 4 Correct Paid $13.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-4-4-1/2/3) 4 Correct Paid $189.25. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-4-1) 3 Correct Paid $20.25. $0.1 Superfecta (1-10-9-8) paid $118.90; $1 Daily Double (4-1) paid $11.00; Exacta (1-10) paid $49.40; $0.5 Trifecta (1-10-9) paid $168.70;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.