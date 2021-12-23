5th-$62,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 8:18. 9. split horses, cleared

Fractional/Final Time: 22.770, 45.950, 1:11.340, 00.000, 00.000, 1:17.710.

Trainer: Wesley Ward

Winner: B F, 2, by No Nay Never-Castle Cross (IRE)

Scratched: My Lily Mae, Liscolvin, Constitution Gal, Fast Giselle.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Nay Say119196-24-hd1-½1-4¾S. Gonzalez1.20
Betterlookout119868-18-17-12-¾R. Gutierrez14.10
Lady Love Me119710109-1½8-1½3-¾J. McKee36.10
Querobin Dourada119611-½1-hd2-24-½L. Machado5.50
Gilded Quest1191039-1½7-1½3-hd5-2¼C. Landeros3.80
Jag Warrior119354-1½6-2½4-hd6-nkM. Franklin37.40
Kelly Bag119443-13-1½5-hd7-2½J. Talamo33.40
Hoops and Baskets119925-½5-½9-28-5½G. Romero40.40
Only Show in Town119577-hd10109-nkE. Morales26.40
Madamoussepousse119282-½2-½6-1½10G. Corrales3.90
1 (1)Nay Say4.403.003.00
10 (8)Betterlookout9.806.20
9 (7)Lady Love Me8.80

$0.5 Pick 5 (1-5-4-4-1/2/3) 5 Correct Paid $876.50 , 4 Correct Paid $13.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-4-4-1/2/3) 4 Correct Paid $189.25. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-4-1) 3 Correct Paid $20.25. $0.1 Superfecta (1-10-9-8) paid $118.90; $1 Daily Double (4-1) paid $11.00; Exacta (1-10) paid $49.40; $0.5 Trifecta (1-10-9) paid $168.70;

