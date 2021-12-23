4th-$27,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 7:49. Good. rail duel, clear, held
Fractional/Final Time: 22.800, 45.920, 1:10.950, 00.000, 00.000, 1:17.550.
Trainer: Philip Sims
Winner: CH F, 3, by Majesticperfection-Sweet Starlet
Scratched: Diamond Lydiamarie.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Sweet Queen Bee
|118
|3
|6
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-1½
|1-½
|G. Corrales
|2.30
|Letsgoandgetthedo
|118
|1
|11
|10-2
|7-½
|5-1½
|2-1¾
|S. Leon
|8.90
|Stacy Attack
|122
|5
|9
|7-2
|4-½
|3-1
|3-½
|A. Ulloa
|14.00
|Lost Wish
|118
|10
|1
|4-½
|3-1½
|2-2
|4-1½
|A. Achard
|0.80
|Deep Dish
|118
|6
|5
|6-hd
|6-1½
|4-hd
|5-½
|J. Morales
|21.80
|Thrombocytopenia
|120
|11
|3
|11
|10-1
|7-2
|6-7½
|S. Gonzalez
|12.90
|Candycream
|120
|4
|4
|2-½
|2-hd
|6-2
|7-2¼
|G. Romero
|48.70
|Amazing Dancer
|118
|7
|8
|9-1½
|11
|10-2½
|8-nk
|L. Machado
|153.50
|Fantastic Riva
|116
|9
|2
|3-hd
|5-hd
|9-1½
|9-3
|E. Morales
|71.30
|Miracle Strike
|118
|2
|10
|5-hd
|9-1
|8-1½
|10-3½
|P. Ouzts
|19.70
|Eida's Storm
|113
|8
|7
|8-hd
|8-½
|11
|11
|T. Canuto
|55.30
|4 (3)
|Sweet Queen Bee
|6.60
|4.00
|3.00
|2 (1)
|Letsgoandgetthedo
|6.80
|4.40
|6 (5)
|Stacy Attack
|5.80
$0.5 Pick 3 (5-4-4) 3 Correct Paid $74.60. $1 Daily Double (4-4) paid $21.40; Exacta (4-2) paid $47.40; $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-6-11) paid $51.48; $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-6) paid $88.00;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.