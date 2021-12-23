4th-$27,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 7:49. Good. rail duel, clear, held

Fractional/Final Time: 22.800, 45.920, 1:10.950, 00.000, 00.000, 1:17.550.

Trainer: Philip Sims

Winner: CH F, 3, by Majesticperfection-Sweet Starlet

Scratched: Diamond Lydiamarie.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Sweet Queen Bee118361-hd1-hd1-1½1-½G. Corrales2.30
Letsgoandgetthedo11811110-27-½5-1½2-1¾S. Leon8.90
Stacy Attack122597-24-½3-13-½A. Ulloa14.00
Lost Wish1181014-½3-1½2-24-1½A. Achard0.80
Deep Dish118656-hd6-1½4-hd5-½J. Morales21.80
Thrombocytopenia1201131110-17-26-7½S. Gonzalez12.90
Candycream120442-½2-hd6-27-2¼G. Romero48.70
Amazing Dancer118789-1½1110-2½8-nkL. Machado153.50
Fantastic Riva116923-hd5-hd9-1½9-3E. Morales71.30
Miracle Strike1182105-hd9-18-1½10-3½P. Ouzts19.70
Eida's Storm113878-hd8-½1111T. Canuto55.30
4 (3)Sweet Queen Bee6.604.003.00
2 (1)Letsgoandgetthedo6.804.40
6 (5)Stacy Attack5.80

$0.5 Pick 3 (5-4-4) 3 Correct Paid $74.60. $1 Daily Double (4-4) paid $21.40; Exacta (4-2) paid $47.40; $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-6-11) paid $51.48; $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-6) paid $88.00;

