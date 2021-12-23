1st-$27,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 6:16. Good. well handled held sway
Fractional/Final Time: 24.590, 48.530, 1:13.270, 1:25.590, 00.000, 1:38.120.
Trainer: Jimmy Corrigan
Winner: DK B/ G, 6, by First Samurai-Revelstoke
Scratched: Bobby Baby.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Lord Revelstoke
|121
|1
|3
|1-2
|1-2
|1-1
|1-2
|1-1¼
|R. Prescott
|9.20
|4.60
|4.40
|3.60
|Estilo Peligroso
|121
|7
|7
|5-hd
|6-2½
|4-hd
|3-hd
|2-no
|A. Jimenez
|15.40
|8.00
|19.70
|High Spirits
|121
|3
|4
|2-1
|2-1
|2-1
|2-hd
|3-½
|S. Leon
|3.20
|5.60
|Indian Gulch
|123
|5
|1
|4-1
|5-hd
|7
|7
|4-1¼
|A. Diaz
|3.20
|Tomahawk Kitten
|121
|6
|6
|7
|7
|5-1½
|5-1½
|5-1¼
|S. Gonzalez
|7.80
|English Challenge
|123
|2
|5
|3-1½
|3-½
|3-hd
|4-½
|6-1
|C. Miller
|8.00
|Tallestofthetall
|121
|4
|2
|6-1½
|4-hd
|6-1½
|6-hd
|7
|L. Machado
|1.90
Exacta (1-7) paid $173.20; $0.1 Superfecta (1-7-3-5) paid $245.93; $0.5 Trifecta (1-7-3) paid $277.65;
2nd-$21,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 6:48. 7. widest run in time
Fractional/Final Time: 24.080, 47.670, 1:12.160, 1:24.910, 00.000, 1:38.140.
Trainer: Richard Estvanko
Winner: CH G, 3, by Ghostzapper-Mango Diva (GB)
Scratched: Lookin At Justice.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|To Kalon
|118
|5
|4
|7-½
|6-½
|5-1½
|4-1½
|1-¾
|A. Jimenez
|18.40
|6.40
|2.80
|8.20
|Daddy's Cozy
|121
|1
|5
|5-1½
|5-1½
|4-1½
|2-1½
|2-1½
|A. Achard
|5.20
|4.00
|4.90
|Blessed With Luck
|121
|8
|6
|3-1
|3-hd
|3-1½
|3-½
|3-no
|R. Prescott
|3.20
|5.00
|Junior Bug
|121
|3
|2
|2-1
|2-1½
|1-hd
|1-hd
|4-2½
|C. Landeros
|0.80
|Indocumentado
|121
|2
|8
|9
|9
|7-1
|6-1½
|5-4½
|J. Padron-Barcenas
|41.60
|Rhett Thomas
|121
|9
|7
|4-hd
|4-½
|2-hd
|5-2
|6-¾
|G. Corrales
|10.40
|John Milton
|120
|6
|9
|8-1
|8-2½
|6-1
|7-2
|7-9¾
|G. Lagunes
|29.30
|Ugo
|121
|4
|3
|1-1
|1-½
|8-2
|8-2
|8-1¾
|P. Ouzts
|76.00
|El Cheapo
|121
|7
|1
|6-1½
|7-½
|9
|9
|9
|L. Machado
|16.10
$1 Daily Double (1-5) paid $65.70; Exacta (5-1) paid $85.20; $0.1 Superfecta (5-1-9-3) paid $48.33; $0.5 Trifecta (5-1-9) paid $79.30;
3rd-$33,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 7:19. 1. chased/took over clear
Fractional/Final Time: 23.770, 47.390, 1:11.790, 1:24.580, 00.000, 1:37.540.
Trainer: Paulo Lobo
Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Fort Larned-Polyantha Rose
Scratched: Pallas Athene, Drinkatthecreek.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Polka Polenta
|118
|4
|1
|2-1½
|2-2
|2-1½
|1-1½
|1-1¼
|L. Machado
|7.80
|5.00
|2.80
|2.90
|Tiltingatwindmills
|121
|2
|5
|7-1
|6-1
|3-1
|2-½
|2-1¾
|S. Leon
|4.60
|2.80
|3.70
|Princess Nina
|118
|6
|7
|9-2
|9-3
|6-1½
|5-1
|3-3
|S. Gonzalez
|2.40
|1.80
|My Good Girl
|119
|7
|2
|3-½
|4-hd
|7-2
|4-hd
|4-1¼
|G. Corrales
|19.40
|Distinctive Flower
|123
|3
|4
|1-1½
|1-1
|1-hd
|3-1½
|5-¾
|C. Miller
|33.00
|Jen Take Charge
|121
|8
|8
|6-1½
|7-1
|5-1
|6-2
|6-2
|E. Morales
|9.30
|Singsong Bird
|121
|10
|9
|8-2
|8-1
|9-3
|9-2½
|7-¾
|F. Peterson
|15.60
|Kimberley Dream
|119
|5
|6
|4-hd
|5-hd
|8-2
|8-hd
|8-5¼
|A. Achard
|73.00
|Fed Up Fired Up
|119
|1
|11
|10-8
|10-6½
|10-3
|10-1½
|9-¾
|J. Talamo
|18.90
|Miss Moon Pie
|121
|9
|3
|5-hd
|3-hd
|4-½
|7-1½
|10-2¼
|J. Ramos
|20.80
|Matt's Honey
|121
|11
|10
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|A. Jimenez
|17.50
$0.5 Pick 3 (1-5-4) 3 Correct Paid $129.05. $1 Daily Double (5-4) paid $67.00; Exacta (4-2) paid $30.60; $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-6-7) paid $31.59; $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-6) paid $21.55;
4th-$27,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 7:49. Good. rail duel, clear, held
Fractional/Final Time: 22.800, 45.920, 1:10.950, 00.000, 00.000, 1:17.550.
Trainer: Philip Sims
Winner: CH F, 3, by Majesticperfection-Sweet Starlet
Scratched: Diamond Lydiamarie.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Sweet Queen Bee
|118
|3
|6
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-1½
|1-½
|G. Corrales
|6.60
|4.00
|3.00
|2.30
|Letsgoandgetthedo
|118
|1
|11
|10-2
|7-½
|5-1½
|2-1¾
|S. Leon
|6.80
|4.40
|8.90
|Stacy Attack
|122
|5
|9
|7-2
|4-½
|3-1
|3-½
|A. Ulloa
|5.80
|14.00
|Lost Wish
|118
|10
|1
|4-½
|3-1½
|2-2
|4-1½
|A. Achard
|0.80
|Deep Dish
|118
|6
|5
|6-hd
|6-1½
|4-hd
|5-½
|J. Morales
|21.80
|Thrombocytopenia
|120
|11
|3
|11
|10-1
|7-2
|6-7½
|S. Gonzalez
|12.90
|Candycream
|120
|4
|4
|2-½
|2-hd
|6-2
|7-2¼
|G. Romero
|48.70
|Amazing Dancer
|118
|7
|8
|9-1½
|11
|10-2½
|8-nk
|L. Machado
|153.50
|Fantastic Riva
|116
|9
|2
|3-hd
|5-hd
|9-1½
|9-3
|E. Morales
|71.30
|Miracle Strike
|118
|2
|10
|5-hd
|9-1
|8-1½
|10-3½
|P. Ouzts
|19.70
|Eida's Storm
|113
|8
|7
|8-hd
|8-½
|11
|11
|T. Canuto
|55.30
$0.5 Pick 3 (5-4-4) 3 Correct Paid $74.60. $1 Daily Double (4-4) paid $21.40; Exacta (4-2) paid $47.40; $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-6-11) paid $51.48; $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-6) paid $88.00;
5th-$62,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 8:18. 9. split horses, cleared
Fractional/Final Time: 22.770, 45.950, 1:11.340, 00.000, 00.000, 1:17.710.
Trainer: Wesley Ward
Winner: B F, 2, by No Nay Never-Castle Cross (IRE)
Scratched: My Lily Mae, Liscolvin, Constitution Gal, Fast Giselle.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Nay Say
|119
|1
|9
|6-2
|4-hd
|1-½
|1-4¾
|S. Gonzalez
|4.40
|3.00
|3.00
|1.20
|Betterlookout
|119
|8
|6
|8-1
|8-1
|7-1
|2-¾
|R. Gutierrez
|9.80
|6.20
|14.10
|Lady Love Me
|119
|7
|10
|10
|9-1½
|8-1½
|3-¾
|J. McKee
|8.80
|36.10
|Querobin Dourada
|119
|6
|1
|1-½
|1-hd
|2-2
|4-½
|L. Machado
|5.50
|Gilded Quest
|119
|10
|3
|9-1½
|7-1½
|3-hd
|5-2¼
|C. Landeros
|3.80
|Jag Warrior
|119
|3
|5
|4-1½
|6-2½
|4-hd
|6-nk
|M. Franklin
|37.40
|Kelly Bag
|119
|4
|4
|3-1
|3-1½
|5-hd
|7-2½
|J. Talamo
|33.40
|Hoops and Baskets
|119
|9
|2
|5-½
|5-½
|9-2
|8-5½
|G. Romero
|40.40
|Only Show in Town
|119
|5
|7
|7-hd
|10
|10
|9-nk
|E. Morales
|26.40
|Madamoussepousse
|119
|2
|8
|2-½
|2-½
|6-1½
|10
|G. Corrales
|3.90
$0.5 Pick 5 (1-5-4-4-1/2/3) 5 Correct Paid $876.50 , 4 Correct Paid $13.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-4-4-1/2/3) 4 Correct Paid $189.25. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-4-1) 3 Correct Paid $20.25. $0.1 Superfecta (1-10-9-8) paid $118.90; $1 Daily Double (4-1) paid $11.00; Exacta (1-10) paid $49.40; $0.5 Trifecta (1-10-9) paid $168.70;
6th-$64,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 8:48. 5. rallied on wrong lead
Fractional/Final Time: 22.190, 46.140, 59.230, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.470.
Trainer: William Pribble
Winner: B F, 2, by Brody's Cause-What a Lily
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Murgatroyd
|122
|6
|1
|5-hd
|5-3½
|3-hd
|1-1¼
|J. Padron-Barcenas
|17.20
|8.60
|6.00
|7.60
|Protomagic
|120
|1
|7
|7
|7
|5-1½
|2-1
|J. Morales
|14.40
|8.60
|29.30
|Purity
|120
|2
|6
|2-½
|1-hd
|1-½
|3-nk
|L. Rivera
|5.40
|4.70
|Blest Life
|120
|7
|4
|4-2½
|2-hd
|4-2½
|4-4¾
|E. Esquivel
|5.00
|Delightful Breeze
|120
|4
|3
|3-½
|3-hd
|2-hd
|5-nk
|S. Gonzalez
|4.60
|Tasweya
|122
|5
|5
|6-8
|6-2
|6-2
|6-13½
|R. Gutierrez
|0.90
|Maw's Glory
|120
|3
|2
|1-3
|4-1½
|7
|7
|E. Morales
|33.00
$0.5 Pick 3 (4-1-6) 3 Correct Paid $45.65. $1 Daily Double (1-6) paid $26.30; Exacta (6-1) paid $334.80; $0.1 Superfecta (6-1-2-7) paid $353.76; $0.5 Trifecta (6-1-2) paid $469.65;
7th-$63,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 9:20. 5,6. well handled, in time
Fractional/Final Time: 23.140, 46.750, 1:12.120, 1:24.840, 00.000, 1:37.540.
Trainer: Mark Casse
Winner: B F, 3, by Quality Road-Alydorable
Scratched: La Tourista, Irrepressible.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Alydiva
|118
|9
|9
|12
|12
|7-½
|5-1½
|1-hd
|C. Landeros
|19.00
|8.80
|4.60
|8.50
|Poca Mucha
|118
|10
|6
|6-1½
|7-2
|2-½
|3-1
|2-nk
|A. Jimenez
|12.00
|6.80
|13.20
|Dreamful
|118
|5
|2
|4-½
|4-1
|5-1½
|1-½
|3-½
|G. Corrales
|4.20
|3.50
|Temper Time
|118
|6
|3
|2-hd
|2-½
|1-hd
|2-1
|4-1¼
|J. Talamo
|2.60
|Surrealist
|118
|4
|1
|7-1
|5-hd
|6-2
|4-2
|5-2¾
|F. Peterson
|5.30
|Ice Queen
|118
|7
|4
|5-hd
|6-hd
|4-hd
|6-2½
|6-5¾
|E. Esquivel
|21.50
|Flashy Charge
|113
|3
|10
|8-1½
|8-hd
|8-1
|7-3
|7-3½
|T. Canuto
|27.90
|Forever Dreaming
|118
|12
|8
|11-½
|11-½
|11-1½
|9-1
|8-4¼
|A. Achard
|50.30
|Wave of Goodness
|118
|2
|11
|9-hd
|10-1½
|10-1
|8-½
|9-5¼
|E. Morales
|28.70
|Belle Belisa
|118
|1
|12
|10-1
|9-hd
|9-½
|10-3
|10-4
|J. Rocco, Jr.
|4.20
|Ms V Time
|118
|8
|5
|3-1½
|3-hd
|12
|12
|11-3¼
|P. Ouzts
|99.00
|Color of Dawn
|118
|11
|7
|1-1
|1-½
|3-hd
|11-1½
|12
|R. Gutierrez
|18.00
$0.5 Pick 3 (1-6-9) 3 Correct Paid $93.10. $1 Daily Double (6-9) paid $84.70; Exacta (9-10) paid $169.80; $0.1 Superfecta (9-10-5-6) paid $256.86; $0.5 Trifecta (9-10-5) paid $225.95;
8th-$21,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Equitrack, Cloudy
Off 9:50. Good. rough trip, cleared
Fractional/Final Time: 24.260, 47.510, 1:12.300, 1:25.310, 00.000, 1:38.680.
Trainer: Jesus Esquivel
Winner: B F, 3, by Tiznow-Ford Gallop
Scratched: Taranta.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Super Steamy
|118
|4
|6
|4-1½
|4-1½
|3-1½
|1-1
|1-1½
|E. Esquivel
|44.80
|15.80
|8.00
|21.40
|Neversaynoletsgo
|121
|9
|9
|9-1
|9-1½
|6-1
|3-½
|2-1¾
|A. Jimenez
|6.60
|3.60
|3.60
|Queen Louise
|121
|1
|4
|2-1
|3-3
|4-hd
|4-½
|3-¾
|E. Morales
|3.20
|1.30
|Kitten Rocks
|118
|3
|5
|3-2
|2-½
|1-½
|2-hd
|4-½
|G. Corrales
|4.80
|Classy Lynn
|121
|8
|8
|8-½
|7-½
|7-2½
|5-1
|5-¾
|R. Miranda
|22.60
|Bow Down Tewmey
|123
|6
|2
|6-1
|5-1½
|5-2
|7-2½
|6-5¼
|C. Miller
|28.80
|You Can Be Magic
|118
|7
|3
|1-1½
|1-1½
|2-1
|6-1½
|7-¾
|J. McKee
|5.30
|Narrows Bridge
|121
|5
|1
|7-½
|10
|8-hd
|8-3½
|8-8
|S. Gonzalez
|28.80
|General Ginny
|118
|2
|7
|5-hd
|6-hd
|10
|9-½
|9-10¾
|P. Ouzts
|46.80
|Nancy Work
|118
|10
|10
|10
|8-hd
|9-2½
|10
|10
|A. Achard
|14.90
$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (4-4-1/2/3-6-9-4) 6 Correct Paid $130,360.52. $0.5 Pick 4 (1/2/3-6-9-4) 4 Correct Paid $2,423.50. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-9-4) 3 Correct Paid $924.80. $1 Super High Five (4-10-1-3-9) no winners.; $0.5 Trifecta (4-10-1) paid $247.95; $1 Daily Double (9-4) paid $196.90; Exacta (4-10) paid $302.00; $0.1 Superfecta (4-10-1-3) paid $179.21; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.
