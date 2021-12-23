1st-$27,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 6:16. Good. well handled held sway

Fractional/Final Time: 24.590, 48.530, 1:13.270, 1:25.590, 00.000, 1:38.120.

Trainer: Jimmy Corrigan

Winner: DK B/ G, 6, by First Samurai-Revelstoke

Scratched: Bobby Baby.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Lord Revelstoke121131-21-21-11-21-1¼R. Prescott9.204.604.403.60
Estilo Peligroso121775-hd6-2½4-hd3-hd2-noA. Jimenez15.408.0019.70
High Spirits121342-12-12-12-hd3-½S. Leon3.205.60
Indian Gulch123514-15-hd774-1¼A. Diaz3.20
Tomahawk Kitten12166775-1½5-1½5-1¼S. Gonzalez7.80
English Challenge123253-1½3-½3-hd4-½6-1C. Miller8.00
Tallestofthetall121426-1½4-hd6-1½6-hd7L. Machado1.90

Exacta (1-7) paid $173.20; $0.1 Superfecta (1-7-3-5) paid $245.93; $0.5 Trifecta (1-7-3) paid $277.65;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

2nd-$21,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 6:48. 7. widest run in time

Fractional/Final Time: 24.080, 47.670, 1:12.160, 1:24.910, 00.000, 1:38.140.

Trainer: Richard Estvanko

Winner: CH G, 3, by Ghostzapper-Mango Diva (GB)

Scratched: Lookin At Justice.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
To Kalon118547-½6-½5-1½4-1½1-¾A. Jimenez18.406.402.808.20
Daddy's Cozy121155-1½5-1½4-1½2-1½2-1½A. Achard5.204.004.90
Blessed With Luck121863-13-hd3-1½3-½3-noR. Prescott3.205.00
Junior Bug121322-12-1½1-hd1-hd4-2½C. Landeros0.80
Indocumentado12128997-16-1½5-4½J. Padron-Barcenas41.60
Rhett Thomas121974-hd4-½2-hd5-26-¾G. Corrales10.40
John Milton120698-18-2½6-17-27-9¾G. Lagunes29.30
Ugo121431-11-½8-28-28-1¾P. Ouzts76.00
El Cheapo121716-1½7-½999L. Machado16.10

$1 Daily Double (1-5) paid $65.70; Exacta (5-1) paid $85.20; $0.1 Superfecta (5-1-9-3) paid $48.33; $0.5 Trifecta (5-1-9) paid $79.30;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

3rd-$33,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 7:19. 1. chased/took over clear

Fractional/Final Time: 23.770, 47.390, 1:11.790, 1:24.580, 00.000, 1:37.540.

Trainer: Paulo Lobo

Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Fort Larned-Polyantha Rose

Scratched: Pallas Athene, Drinkatthecreek.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Polka Polenta118412-1½2-22-1½1-1½1-1¼L. Machado7.805.002.802.90
Tiltingatwindmills121257-16-13-12-½2-1¾S. Leon4.602.803.70
Princess Nina118679-29-36-1½5-13-3S. Gonzalez2.401.80
My Good Girl119723-½4-hd7-24-hd4-1¼G. Corrales19.40
Distinctive Flower123341-1½1-11-hd3-1½5-¾C. Miller33.00
Jen Take Charge121886-1½7-15-16-26-2E. Morales9.30
Singsong Bird1211098-28-19-39-2½7-¾F. Peterson15.60
Kimberley Dream119564-hd5-hd8-28-hd8-5¼A. Achard73.00
Fed Up Fired Up11911110-810-6½10-310-1½9-¾J. Talamo18.90
Miss Moon Pie121935-hd3-hd4-½7-1½10-2¼J. Ramos20.80
Matt's Honey12111101111111111A. Jimenez17.50

$0.5 Pick 3 (1-5-4) 3 Correct Paid $129.05. $1 Daily Double (5-4) paid $67.00; Exacta (4-2) paid $30.60; $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-6-7) paid $31.59; $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-6) paid $21.55;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

4th-$27,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 7:49. Good. rail duel, clear, held

Fractional/Final Time: 22.800, 45.920, 1:10.950, 00.000, 00.000, 1:17.550.

Trainer: Philip Sims

Winner: CH F, 3, by Majesticperfection-Sweet Starlet

Scratched: Diamond Lydiamarie.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Sweet Queen Bee118361-hd1-hd1-1½1-½G. Corrales6.604.003.002.30
Letsgoandgetthedo11811110-27-½5-1½2-1¾S. Leon6.804.408.90
Stacy Attack122597-24-½3-13-½A. Ulloa5.8014.00
Lost Wish1181014-½3-1½2-24-1½A. Achard0.80
Deep Dish118656-hd6-1½4-hd5-½J. Morales21.80
Thrombocytopenia1201131110-17-26-7½S. Gonzalez12.90
Candycream120442-½2-hd6-27-2¼G. Romero48.70
Amazing Dancer118789-1½1110-2½8-nkL. Machado153.50
Fantastic Riva116923-hd5-hd9-1½9-3E. Morales71.30
Miracle Strike1182105-hd9-18-1½10-3½P. Ouzts19.70
Eida's Storm113878-hd8-½1111T. Canuto55.30

$0.5 Pick 3 (5-4-4) 3 Correct Paid $74.60. $1 Daily Double (4-4) paid $21.40; Exacta (4-2) paid $47.40; $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-6-11) paid $51.48; $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-6) paid $88.00;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

5th-$62,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 8:18. 9. split horses, cleared

Fractional/Final Time: 22.770, 45.950, 1:11.340, 00.000, 00.000, 1:17.710.

Trainer: Wesley Ward

Winner: B F, 2, by No Nay Never-Castle Cross (IRE)

Scratched: My Lily Mae, Liscolvin, Constitution Gal, Fast Giselle.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Nay Say119196-24-hd1-½1-4¾S. Gonzalez4.403.003.001.20
Betterlookout119868-18-17-12-¾R. Gutierrez9.806.2014.10
Lady Love Me119710109-1½8-1½3-¾J. McKee8.8036.10
Querobin Dourada119611-½1-hd2-24-½L. Machado5.50
Gilded Quest1191039-1½7-1½3-hd5-2¼C. Landeros3.80
Jag Warrior119354-1½6-2½4-hd6-nkM. Franklin37.40
Kelly Bag119443-13-1½5-hd7-2½J. Talamo33.40
Hoops and Baskets119925-½5-½9-28-5½G. Romero40.40
Only Show in Town119577-hd10109-nkE. Morales26.40
Madamoussepousse119282-½2-½6-1½10G. Corrales3.90

$0.5 Pick 5 (1-5-4-4-1/2/3) 5 Correct Paid $876.50 , 4 Correct Paid $13.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-4-4-1/2/3) 4 Correct Paid $189.25. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-4-1) 3 Correct Paid $20.25. $0.1 Superfecta (1-10-9-8) paid $118.90; $1 Daily Double (4-1) paid $11.00; Exacta (1-10) paid $49.40; $0.5 Trifecta (1-10-9) paid $168.70;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

6th-$64,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 8:48. 5. rallied on wrong lead

Fractional/Final Time: 22.190, 46.140, 59.230, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.470.

Trainer: William Pribble

Winner: B F, 2, by Brody's Cause-What a Lily

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Murgatroyd122615-hd5-3½3-hd1-1¼J. Padron-Barcenas17.208.606.007.60
Protomagic12017775-1½2-1J. Morales14.408.6029.30
Purity120262-½1-hd1-½3-nkL. Rivera5.404.70
Blest Life120744-2½2-hd4-2½4-4¾E. Esquivel5.00
Delightful Breeze120433-½3-hd2-hd5-nkS. Gonzalez4.60
Tasweya122556-86-26-26-13½R. Gutierrez0.90
Maw's Glory120321-34-1½77E. Morales33.00

$0.5 Pick 3 (4-1-6) 3 Correct Paid $45.65. $1 Daily Double (1-6) paid $26.30; Exacta (6-1) paid $334.80; $0.1 Superfecta (6-1-2-7) paid $353.76; $0.5 Trifecta (6-1-2) paid $469.65;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

7th-$63,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 9:20. 5,6. well handled, in time

Fractional/Final Time: 23.140, 46.750, 1:12.120, 1:24.840, 00.000, 1:37.540.

Trainer: Mark Casse

Winner: B F, 3, by Quality Road-Alydorable

Scratched: La Tourista, Irrepressible.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Alydiva1189912127-½5-1½1-hdC. Landeros19.008.804.608.50
Poca Mucha1181066-1½7-22-½3-12-nkA. Jimenez12.006.8013.20
Dreamful118524-½4-15-1½1-½3-½G. Corrales4.203.50
Temper Time118632-hd2-½1-hd2-14-1¼J. Talamo2.60
Surrealist118417-15-hd6-24-25-2¾F. Peterson5.30
Ice Queen118745-hd6-hd4-hd6-2½6-5¾E. Esquivel21.50
Flashy Charge1133108-1½8-hd8-17-37-3½T. Canuto27.90
Forever Dreaming11812811-½11-½11-1½9-18-4¼A. Achard50.30
Wave of Goodness1182119-hd10-1½10-18-½9-5¼E. Morales28.70
Belle Belisa11811210-19-hd9-½10-310-4J. Rocco, Jr.4.20
Ms V Time118853-1½3-hd121211-3¼P. Ouzts99.00
Color of Dawn1181171-11-½3-hd11-1½12R. Gutierrez18.00

$0.5 Pick 3 (1-6-9) 3 Correct Paid $93.10. $1 Daily Double (6-9) paid $84.70; Exacta (9-10) paid $169.80; $0.1 Superfecta (9-10-5-6) paid $256.86; $0.5 Trifecta (9-10-5) paid $225.95;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

8th-$21,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Equitrack, Cloudy

Off 9:50. Good. rough trip, cleared

Fractional/Final Time: 24.260, 47.510, 1:12.300, 1:25.310, 00.000, 1:38.680.

Trainer: Jesus Esquivel

Winner: B F, 3, by Tiznow-Ford Gallop

Scratched: Taranta.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Super Steamy118464-1½4-1½3-1½1-11-1½E. Esquivel44.8015.808.0021.40
Neversaynoletsgo121999-19-1½6-13-½2-1¾A. Jimenez6.603.603.60
Queen Louise121142-13-34-hd4-½3-¾E. Morales3.201.30
Kitten Rocks118353-22-½1-½2-hd4-½G. Corrales4.80
Classy Lynn121888-½7-½7-2½5-15-¾R. Miranda22.60
Bow Down Tewmey123626-15-1½5-27-2½6-5¼C. Miller28.80
You Can Be Magic118731-1½1-1½2-16-1½7-¾J. McKee5.30
Narrows Bridge121517-½108-hd8-3½8-8S. Gonzalez28.80
General Ginny118275-hd6-hd109-½9-10¾P. Ouzts46.80
Nancy Work1181010108-hd9-2½1010A. Achard14.90

$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (4-4-1/2/3-6-9-4) 6 Correct Paid $130,360.52. $0.5 Pick 4 (1/2/3-6-9-4) 4 Correct Paid $2,423.50. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-9-4) 3 Correct Paid $924.80. $1 Super High Five (4-10-1-3-9) no winners.; $0.5 Trifecta (4-10-1) paid $247.95; $1 Daily Double (9-4) paid $196.90; Exacta (4-10) paid $302.00; $0.1 Superfecta (4-10-1-3) paid $179.21; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you