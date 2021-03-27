CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's Fish and Game Department has developed a series of webinars to help turkey hunters get ready for opening day of the season on May 1.
The four “Learn to Hunt Turkeys" webinars, developed along with the local chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, will cover a range of topics.
Wild turkey biology, behavior and hunting regulations will be the focus on Wednesday, March 31. Preparing for the hunt is the webinar for Thursday, April 1.
Turkey calls is the focus on Tuesday, April 6, and turkey hunting tips and tactics is the subject of the webinar on Thursday, April 8. Each program starts at 7 p.m.
The department said the turkey harvest last spring was the largest ever recorded. This year's season runs through May 31.
To learn more about the department's hunter education program visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/hunter-ed.html