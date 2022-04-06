LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 6, 2022--
TurningPoint Healthcare Solutions, a leader in advanced clinical and technology-enabled complex care management, unveiled today TurningPoint Digital Joint and Spine, a comprehensive musculoskeletal (MSK) management platform moving care management upstream, deepening patient access and support, and allowing risk-bearing entities like employers and health plans to streamline complete condition risk with a single partner.
Historically, attempts to manage the rising costs associated with complex specialties like MSK have come through one-off utilization management programs or member engagement platforms that aren't fully integrated with one another across the member journey. This results in mismanaged and uncoordinated care, frustrated patients and providers, and missed opportunities to manage cost and improve outcomes across the entire condition. With the launch of TurningPoint Digital Joint and Spine, TurningPoint offers an industry-leading solution that spans the entire patient journey from diagnosis through recovery, while managing full condition-specific spend for our partners.
"TurningPoint is integrating full clinical and operational risk management across the entire patient journey to improve the safety, quality, and affordability of care. Our complex condition management solutions are backed by insights from our world-renowned team of clinicians and supported by data insights from the over 30 million members we manage across the country on behalf of employers and health plans today" said Eric Pezzi, CEO of TurningPoint Healthcare Solutions. "We're leading the industry away from disconnected, high-cost healthcare models in favor of holistic, value-based care delivery. Best of all—through revolutionary programs like Digital Joint and Spine, we're bringing our clinical expertise directly to the patient, wherever they are.
TurningPoint will be launching future expansions of TurningPoint Digital to cover other complex specialties, demonstrating a commitment to transforming value-based care delivery.
"The reach of this program goes far beyond utilization management as a cost containment strategy. This represents a monumental shift in how care can and should be delivered, with a focus on the patient, quality, and affordability. With this member-facing program, we're taking a complex issue that has existed in U.S. healthcare for decades and tackling it head-on," said Dr. David Halsey, Chief Clinical Officer of TurningPoint Healthcare Solutions. "We're thrilled to offer personalized member engagement as part of our broader suite of solutions to help break down long-standing silos and enable care management for the entire patient journey."
To learn more about TurningPoint's solutions and services for health plans visit https://www.turningpoint-healthcare.com/payers/.
About TurningPoint Healthcare Solutions
TurningPoint provides an innovative suite of specialty care management services and technologies that enable health plans to improve the safety, quality, and affordability of healthcare. Through its technology platform and specialized team of clinical experts, TurningPoint works collaboratively with providers to enhance the support patients need, at the time they need it most. TurningPoint's comprehensive and integrated suite of services offers condition-specific, quality-driven, value-based care management services that optimize and support members' care from diagnosis and discovery through recovery. TurningPoint provides support for more than 35 million people across numerous clinical conditions, including musculoskeletal (MSK), Cardiology, Oncology, Wound Care, ENT, sleep, and others. For more information, please visit www.tpshealth.com or follow on LinkedIn.
