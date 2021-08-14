QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Turtles in a Quincy pond are being temporarily relocated so the city can start a $1.4 million pond restoration project.
Starting this week, volunteers from the New England Herpetological Society will trap the turtles and take them to the New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth, The Patriot Ledger reported.
The trapping process, which involves sardine-baited “hoop traps,” will take four days, according to a news release. Turtles will be taken from the traps each day to the wildlife center.
The contractors are scheduled to begin restoration work on Aug. 27.
The plan is to dredge sediment from the pond and create a gravel stormwater treatment wetland on the north side, the city said.
Julie Sullivan, the city’s environmental scientist, said sediment that has settled at the bottom of the pond has become so thick it interferes with plant life and harms the ecosystem.
The idea to move the turtles was sparked after Quincy residents expressed concerns that the restoration of the pond would disrupt wildlife.