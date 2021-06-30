North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Sunny early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High near 95F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.