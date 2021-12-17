NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 17, 2021--
Tuttle Capital Management LLC (“TCM”), a leading sponsor of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced plans to transfer the listing of four ETFs from NYSE Arca to Nasdaq on or about December 29, 2021. Shareholders in the funds will not be required to take any action as a result of this change. The four funds will join the recently listed Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (SARK) on Nasdaq.
The four funds being transferred are:
- The SPAC and New Issue ETF (SPCX)
- The De-SPAC ETF (DSPC)
- The Short De-SPAC ETF (SOGU)
- The Fat Tail Risk ETF (FATT)
“Following up on the November 9 th listing of SARK, we are excited to build upon our already successful partnership with Nasdaq,” says Matthew Tuttle, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of TCM. "Nasdaq has always supported a spirit of entrepreneurship as well as a forward-thinking capital markets mentality, and our lineup of unique ETFs could not be moving to a more appropriate home.”
About Tuttle Capital Management
TCM is an industry leader in offering thematic ETFs that utilize informed agility to manage portfolios in a more dynamic manner. As of December 14, 2021, TCM managed 12 strategies with AUM of $227 million. Please visit www.tuttlecap.com, www.spcxetf.com, www.despacetfs.com and www.fattailrisketf.com for more information.
There is no guarantee that this, or any investment strategy will succeed. Shares of these ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.
Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal.
Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC
