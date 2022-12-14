PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022--
TuxCare, a global innovator in enterprise-grade cybersecurity for Linux, today announced it expanded its award-winning KernelCare Enterprise live patching service to include Rocky Linux kernels. The company now offers services for Rocky Linux just as it does for all other included Linux distributions.
“We have been live patching security vulnerabilities for pretty much every flavor of Linux for over seven years now, so it was fairly easy for us to extend that list and become the only provider to live patch Rocky kernels and shared libraries,” said Jim Jackson, President and Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “TuxCare offers a simple and straightforward opportunity to gain live patching for Rocky Linux via a cost effective subscription model. It’s our goal to provide TuxCare customers with an easy alternative to expensive and time-consuming operations that are otherwise required.”
The addition of Rocky Linux stands as the company’s latest effort to further broaden its services that not only tighten threat vulnerability windows but also significantly reduce the time needed to maintain processes and systems – saving organizations money as well as valuable time amid ever-growing shortages of IT talent.
TuxCare’s live patching services reduce the time needed to patch vulnerabilities by providing automatic patching of Linux systems while they run. Maintenance windows and reboots no longer have to drive the IT organization’s schedule or hamper a security posture. For more information on TuxCare’s live patching services, visit here.
About TuxCare
TuxCare is on a mission to reduce the world’s risk of cyber exploitation. Through its automated live security patching solutions and extended lifecycle support services for Linux and open source software and languages, TuxCare allows thousands of organizations to rapidly remediate vulnerabilities for increased security and compliance. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to www.tuxcare.com.
