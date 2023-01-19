PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023--
TuxCare, a global innovator in enterprise-grade cybersecurity for Linux, today announced the launch of its TuxCare OEM Partner Program that aims to easily arm OEM partners with its award-winning KernelCare Enterprise and LibCare solutions.
OEMs can now more quickly than ever add TuxCare’s time-tested automated vulnerability patching for Linux kernels and shared libraries into their own product lines – providing added peace of mind for their end users. As an automatic, rebootless patching system, TuxCare requires zero downtime and doesn’t rely on maintenance windows that leave organizations vulnerable.
As a built-in or optional feature to an OEM’s solution, TuxCare’s KernelCare Enterprise or LibCare solutions can serve as a cost-effective yet powerful tool even alongside existing vulnerability assessment or patch management investments. Top benefits for OEMs include:
- Zero need for troublesome reboots or scheduled downtime
- Simple, easy deployment via TuxCare’s highly-praised support team
- Customizable and flexible business models
- On-premises or cloud-based options that add notable value to most product portfolios
Company Appoints Licensing & Business Development Veteran to Lead Program
Alongside the launch of the new OEM Partner Program, Alex Karpitskii was named TuxCare’s new senior director of technology alliances & licensing to lead the company’s OEM-focused operations. Karpitskii brings a wealth of business development experience, including nearly two decades of licensing related posts spanning Microsoft, Kaspersky and Acronis.
“This new program serves as an even more streamlined pathway for the world’s top solution providers to greatly simplify their Linux operations and avoid any dependence on scheduled system reboots to patch shared library vulnerabilities,” said Jim Jackson, President and Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “This OEM Partner Program cost-effectively instills greater security into their own products – and we’re pleased to welcome Alex to the TuxCare team to lead this new strategic emphasis at the company.”
About TuxCare
TuxCare is on a mission to reduce the world’s risk of cyber exploitation. Through its automated live security patching solutions and extended lifecycle support services for Linux and open source software and languages, TuxCare allows thousands of organizations to rapidly remediate vulnerabilities for increased security and compliance. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com. To stay connected with TuxCare, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.
