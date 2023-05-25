HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 25, 2023--
Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (“Tvardi”) will publicly present, for the first time, clinical results from the Phase 1 study of TTI-101, a STAT3 inhibitor, in relapsed/refractory patients with advanced solid tumors, at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2023 annual meeting taking place June 2-6, 2023 in Chicago, IL. The featured oral presentation will highlight the safety, tolerability, and clinical activity of TTI-101 monotherapy.
Details of the presentation are as follows:
Title and Link:Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating TTI-101, a First-in-Class, Orally Bioavailable, Small Molecule, Inhibitor of STAT3, in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors
Session Type/Title: Poster Discussion Session - Developmental Therapeutics - Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology
Poster Session Display Date and Time: 6/3/2023, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM
Poster Board Number: 216
Poster Discussion Session Date and Time: 6/3/2023, 1:15 PM-2:45 PM
Presenter: Apostolia M. Tsimberidou, M.D., Ph.D.
Abstract number for publication: 3018
“We are excited to share the promising clinical activity of TTI-101 in patients with advanced disease who have few to no available therapeutic options. This data paves the way for targeting STAT3, using TTI-101, in our three ongoing Phase 2 trials in liver cancer, breast cancer, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis,” said Imran Alibhai, PhD, CEO of Tvardi. “We are thankful for the patients who participated in Tvardi’s Phase 1 trial.”
The annual ASCO meeting is the largest of its kind, hosting over 40,000 attendees, connecting oncology professionals in industry, academia, regulatory and patient advocacy organizations from around the world.
About Tvardi Therapeutics
Tvardi is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing small molecule inhibitors of STAT3, a key regulatory protein positioned at the intersection of many signaling pathways integral to the survival and immune evasion of cancer cells. STAT3 also plays a central role in the pathogenesis of many inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company completed its first-in-man Phase 1 trial of relapsed/refractory patients with advanced solid tumors with its lead product, TTI-101. To date, TTI-101 monotherapy has been well-tolerated and has clinical activity across a broad range of tumors including multiple durable radiographic objective responses. The company has now initiated three Phase 2 clinical programs in hepatocellular carcinoma ( NCT05440708 ), metastatic breast cancer ( NCT05384119 ), and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis ( NCT05671835 ). To learn more, please visit https://tvarditherapeutics.com/.
