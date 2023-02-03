HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 3, 2023--
Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (“Tvardi”), a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of STAT3 inhibitors, announced that the management team will present at the Guggenheim Securities Oncology Conference on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in New York City as well as host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.
Presentation Details:
Date: Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
Location: The St. Regis New York – Astor A
About Tvardi Therapeutics
Tvardi is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing small molecule inhibitors of STAT3, a key regulatory protein positioned at the intersection of many signaling pathways integral to the survival and immune evasion of cancer cells. STAT3 also plays a central role in the pathogenesis of many inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead product, TTI-101, completed enrollment in its first-in-man Phase 1 trial of relapsed/refractory patients with advanced solid tumors. To date, TTI-101 monotherapy has been well-tolerated and has clinical activity across a broad range of tumors including multiple durable radiographic objective responses. The company has now initiated Phase 2 clinical programs in hepatocellular carcinoma, metastatic breast cancer, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. To learn more, please visit https://tvarditherapeutics.com/.
