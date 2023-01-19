TVC Pro-Driver Named a Top Workplace in Oklahoma, Region

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023--
TVC Pro-Driver, an industry leader offering top-tier legal protection services and commercial benefits to professional drivers, has been named one of Oklahoma’s best employers by two employer recognition programs— The Journal Record ’s Best Places to Work and The Oklahoman’s Top Workplaces.
TVC Pro-Driver was named a 2022 Top Workplaces Southwest Region Winner. Selection was based on employee surveys from thousands of organizations across Oklahoma, Arizona, Texas (Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio) and New Mexico. TVC Pro-Driver was ranked an impressive 8 th out of 30 Oklahoma companies with 125 to 349 employees. In total, out of thousands of submissions, The Oklahoman recognized 101 Companies and Organizations in Oklahoma as Top Workplaces for 2022. “ The Oklahoman partners with Philadelphia-based Energage, the employee research and culture technology firm, to determine Oklahoma’s Top Workplaces, based solely on employee survey feedback,” said The Oklahoman. The employer recognition program is based on a deep body of research that has helped the organization identify the 15 culture drivers that are critical to success in any organization including work-life balance and opportunities to learn new skills and grow into larger roles.
TVC Pro-Driver was also named one of The Journal Record ’s Best Places to Work for the second year in a row. This employer recognition program honors Oklahoma businesses and organizations excelling in creating quality workplaces. Companies were selected based on employee interviews, as well as workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. TVC Pro-Driver was honored to be named the 12 th of the 24 best places to work in the category of employers with 15 to 249 employees and 44 employers in total. “These honorees deserve to be commended for their commitment to their employees and their company’s culture,” said Joe Dowd, editor at The Journal Recordin the publication’s announcement.
“We’re honored to be named an exceptional employer by both of these programs, demonstrating TVC Pro-Driver’s ongoing commitment to our team members and dedication to ensuring they have the needed tools to perform at a top level,” said Jon Russell, CEO of TVC Pro-Driver. “Our staff is passionate about what they do and are working harder than ever to bring value and a high level of service to our customers. We are dedicated to helping fleet managers safeguard their bottom line and professional truck drivers protect their license and livelihood. Our employees take pride in their work supporting a critical part of the supply chain that keeps our nation running.”
TVC Pro-Driver has an employee-centric culture featuring flexible work schedules, competitive pay, bonus opportunities and a hybrid work environment. Its employees are the pros behind professional truck drivers, supporting them with services like legal protection for their CDL, major commercial discounts, roadside assistance, driver rewards and more. For over 30 years, TVC Pro-Driver has saved drivers and fleets nearly a billion dollars through exclusive discount programs, as well as kept more than 500,000 truck drivers out of court and on the road.
About TVC Pro-Driver
TVC Pro-Driver helps professional truck drivers protect their careers and increase their profits with nationwide CDL legal protection, major commercial discounts, roadside assistance, driver rewards and more. As an industry leader and pioneer for more than 30 years, few companies know as much about truck drivers and fleets and what they need to succeed on and off the road than TVC Pro-Driver. We are the Pros behind the Pros. Learn more at prodriver.com.
