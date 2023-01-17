Twenty Four Seven Hotels Announces Completion of 150-Room Four Points by Sheraton Tucson Airport Renovation

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023--
Twenty Four Seven Hotels, a third-party hospitality management company for premium-branded, select-service and lifestyle hotel segments in the western U.S., today announced the completed renovation of the 150-room Four Points by Sheraton Tucson Airport. The multi-million dollar refurbishment upgraded the hotel’s guest and meeting rooms, public spaces and restaurant. The renovation also included adding new furnishings, bathrooms and linens throughout the property.
“With the completion of this comprehensive renovation, the Four Points by Sheraton Tucson Airport has achieved ‘like-new’ status,” said Brian Bell, regional director of sales, Twenty Four Seven Hotels. “By updating the guestrooms, meeting space, lobby and restaurant, we were able to seamlessly blend new technologies and comforts for our guests while keeping the beauty of the architecture and southwestern landscape. We are not only the closest full-service hotel to Tucson International Airport, we are now also the most recently fully refurbished product in the market, which puts us in a great position for our leisure and business traveler guests.”
Located at 7060 South Tucson Boulevard, the three-story, multi-building hotel is a short distance from Tucson International Airport and proximate to such local attractions as Desert Diamond Casino, Kino Sports Complex, Arizona Stadium and downtown Tucson. Guests may enjoy the hotel’s lushly landscaped outdoor pool, hot tub, 24/7 fitness center and flexible banquet/meeting space capable of accommodating up to 200 people. Dining options include the reimagined SOL restaurant and bar, now featuring new menu items inspired by local flavors, such as the Sonoran Dog and Street Tacos, as well as the Four Points “Best Brews” program featuring local Tucson brews from Barrio Brewing Co. / Tucson Blonde.
“Whether it’s business, leisure or some combination of the two, the newly renovated Four Points by Sheraton Tucson Airport is the ideal location for visitors to the area,” said Amanda Hawkins-Vogel, executive vice president of operations. “Rated #5 among the 10 best U.S. cities for conferences by SmartAsset for affordability and accessibility, Tucson has something for everyone. With the hotel’s contemporary and timeless ambiance to its tastefully appointed and comfortable rooms, we are confident the Four Points quickly will distinguish itself as the destination of choice for area travelers.”
About Twenty Four Seven Hotels
Twenty Four Seven Hotels is a third-party management company that delivers highly specialized services in hotel operations, investment and development. Founded in 2004, the company specializes in the premium brand upscale select-service and lifestyle segments. The company partners with premium hospitality brands including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG and Choice. Twenty Four Seven Hotel’s current portfolio includes 25 hotels in four states with approximately 3,200 rooms nationwide. For more information on Twenty Four Seven Hotels, visit www.247hotels.com.
