Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. (“LBHI”), as Plan Administrator, announced today in a court filing the percentage recovery that will be distributed on October 7, 2021 to holders of allowed claims against LBHI, excluding certain creditors that will receive final distributions as authorized by the Bankruptcy Court on July 1, 2021.
LBHI’s aggregate twenty-third distribution to unsecured creditors pursuant to its confirmed chapter 11 plan will total approximately $122.5 million, including $8.4 million in final distributions to certain creditors. This distribution consists of (1) $113.5 million of payments on account of third-party claims, which includes non-controlled affiliate claims, and (2) $9.0 million of payments between LBHI and its controlled affiliates. Cumulatively through the twenty-third distribution, LBHI and its Debtor affiliates’ total distributions to unsecured creditors will amount to approximately $128.9 billion, including (1) $95.9 billion of payments on account of third-party claims, which includes non-controlled affiliate claims, and (2) $33.0 billion of payments among the Lehman Debtors and their controlled affiliates.
In accordance with the chapter 11 plan, which was confirmed on December 6, 2011, and subject to available funds, LBHI’s twenty-fourth distribution to creditors is anticipated to be made within 5 business days of March 30, 2022.
The chapter 11 plan, related disclosure statement and other filings, including the filing referred to above, can be found at www.lehman-docket.com in the “Key Documents” section. Questions relating to the distribution can be directed to the Debtors’ claims agent, Epiq Systems, Inc., at 1-866-879-0688 (U.S.) and 1-503-597-7691 (Non-U.S.).
