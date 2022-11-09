NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022--
Today, Twill, the company ushering in a new era of Precision Care, has announced a pivotal new partnership with e-Psychiatry, a national leader in telepsychiatry and teletherapy. The alliance builds a more holistic system of care by weaving together the best of human and digital support, which expands Twill’s suite of capabilities to include more human care modalities.
e-Psychiatry’s services can be offered as an element of Sequences, Twill’s fully configurable, scientifically designed, digital-first offering designed to weave together disparate strands of care. Now, Twill will enable a new level of care by providing access to psychiatrists, psychologists, and therapists. Together, Twill and e-Psychiatry are increasing access to hard to reach mental health professionals and helping meet the increased demand of digital, psychiatric services.
Chief Medical Officer at Twill, Murray Zucker, said of the partnership, “We see partnering with e-Psychiatry as an opportunity to turn the patient journey into a continuum by increasing the velocity of accessing care and breadth of treatment options for our higher acuity patients.”
“e-Psychiatry provides access to thousands of licensed behavioral health professionals in all 50 states through our telebehavioral platform. With Twill, we’ll be able to expand the patients we reach and improve their engagement through Twill’s digital treatment modalities,” said Scott Bernard, CEO and President at e-Psychiatry.
The partnership with e-Psychiatry coupled with Twill’s recent partnership with YourCoach are pivotal to bringing more humanity to digital care and enhancing the company’s ability to treat higher acuity patients. These collaborations will work in concert and complement Twill’s existing digital therapeutic offering, Twill Therapeutics, and care communities, Twill Care. Twill continues to evolve their vision of Precision Care, and create a more seamless experience for patients to ultimately improve people’s healthcare at scale.
For more about Sequences, please visit twill.health.
About Twill
Twill (formerly Happify Health) is The Intelligent Healing Company™, shortening the distance between need and care by intelligently guiding each person to the care they need, when they need it, in the way they want. The company delivers Sequences™, fully configurable, scientifically designed, digital-first solutions that support the care journey for specific medical conditions. Twill does this for pharmaceutical companies, health plans, jumbo employers, and those they serve. Available across 10 languages and covering more than 18 million lives, Twill creates a more precise, personal, engaging, and effective experience at scale for the many, not the few. For more information, visit twill.health.
About e-Psychiatry
Since 2007, e-Psychiatry has been a telepsych industry leader delivering behavioral health technology, services, and provider panels in all 50 states to payers, employers, facilities, and consumers. e-Psychiatry’s credentialed psychiatrists and therapists offer medication management, therapy, and crisis intervention for all mental health, substance use, and comorbid medical conditions. e-Psychiatry’s videoconference and digital health platform combines AI, predictive analytics, screening, remote monitoring, CBT, and virtual clinics to manage care and simplify consumer navigation of behavioral resources for improved outcomes and reduced medical costs. e-Psychiatry’s services are supported by the payers and consumers who value timely access to high quality, tech enhanced, behavioral healthcare.
