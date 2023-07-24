Elon Musk has officially said “Bye Bye Birdie” and rebranded Twitter as X.
Musk, 52, teased the rebrand on Sunday, announcing that his company would “bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”
The multibillionaire owner promised a new logo as early as Monday and followed through right around midnight, with a stylized letter ‘X’ replacing the blue bird that users had seen since 2007. The new logo was also projected on Twitter’s headquarters overnight.
Musk had mentioned a potential rebrand since shortly after he took control of the company in October 2022. He tweeted then that purchasing Twitter was “an accelerant to creating X, the everything app.”
In March 2022, Twitter Inc. officially became X Corp., though nothing else changed at that time. Musk’s love for the 24th letter in the alphabet is hardly a secret. His space exploration company is called SpaceX, and he made an early fortune when transforming X.com into PayPal. He even has a son named X Æ A-12 Musk.
As part of the rebrand, x.com now redirects to twitter.com.
The rebrand remains a work in progress on the web and app versions of Twitter, as only the main logo has been altered. Posts can still be “retweeted,” the home button still resembles a birdhouse and the search box still reads “Search Twitter.”
However, newly hired CEO Linda Yaccarino confirmed the company’s commitment to the rebrand in a thread.
“It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression,” she wrote. “Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.”
