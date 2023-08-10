FILE - Elon Musk, left, speaks with Linda Yaccarino, April 18, 2023, in Miami Beach, Fla. The new CEO of the company formerly known as Twitter says she's spent much of the past eight weeks trying to get big brands back to advertising on the social media platform that's been in upheaval since it was bought last year by Musk. X Corp. CEO Linda Yaccarino said Thursday, Aug. 10 on CNBC that she been focused on talking with brands like Coca Cola, Visa and State Farm.