The "Organoids and Organs-on-Chips Europe 2022" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Innovations in Organoids and Organ-on-a-Chip Europe 2022 Conference will be held 21-22 June 2022 at the Hilton Rotterdam on-site and in-person as a regular conference and focuses on an important and expanding field wherein cells are being assembled using Microfluidics and Lab-on-a-Chip technologies in a functionally-relevant manner. These clusters of "assembled cells" have functional significance and can mimic in vivo organ structure.
Liver cells assembled on-board chips in a physiologically-relevant architecture using microfluidics can, for instance, be utilized for toxicity screening, and the ability to assemble organ fragments ex vivo can provide an exquisite means to reconstruct biological processes (both physiological and pathological) "in a dish" or "on a chip."
A number of chips such Lung-on-a-Chip, Brain-on-a-Chip, Gut-on-a-Chip, Marrow-on-a-Chip, Bone-on-a-Chip, Nerve-on-a-Chip amongst others have been built and will be presented and explored at this conference. We will also focus on "disease-on-a-chip", cancer-on-a-chip, immune system-on-a-chip.
This conference will be held co-located and concurrently with the Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Europe 2022 Conference. Conference attendees, sponsors, and exhibitors receive full access to both conferences for maximal scientific exchange and networking opportunities.
Proof of Covid-19 Vaccination Required in Order to Participate On-Site at this Event. Participants Not Vaccinated for Covid-19 Can Participate Virtually at this Event.
Agenda:
- Cancer-on-a-Chip
- Organ-on-a-Chip Applications for Drug Discovery and Toxicity Screening
- Organ-on-a-Chip/Body-on-a-Chip Assembly using Microfluidics: Tools and Approaches
- Organoids-on-a-Chip
- Spheroids - 3D Aggregates of Cells in Culture: Technologies and Applications
- Various Microphysiological Systems
- Artery-on-a-Chip for Cardiovascular Disease Research
- Gut-on-a-Chip
- Liver-on-a-Chip for Toxicity Screening/Toxicology Studies
- Lung-on-a-Chip
- Nerve-on-a-Chip
Keynote Speakers
Andries D. van der Meer
Associate Professor, Scientific lead, Organ-on-Chip Center Twente, University of Twente
Noo Li Jeon
Professor, Seoul National University
Severine Le Gac
Professor, Applied Microfluidics for Bioengineering Research, MESA+ Institute for Nanotechnology, University of Twente
Elisabeth Verpoorte
Professor of Analytical Chemistry and Pharmaceutical Analysis, University of Groningen
Nancy Allbritton
Frank and Julie Jungers Dean of the College of Engineering and Professor of Bioengineering, University of Washington in Seattle
Regina Luttge
Professor, Eindhoven University of Technology
Herve Tiriac
Assistant Research Scientist, University of California-San Diego
Matthias von Herrath
Vice President and Senior Medical Officer, Novo Nordisk, Professor, La Jolla Institute
Josue Sznitman
Associate Professor, Technion - Israel Institute of Technology
George Truskey
R. Eugene and Susie E. Goodson Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Duke University
