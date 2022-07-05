Two ProAmpac Facilities Receive Key ISO Certifications

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 5, 2022--
ProAmpac, a global leader in flexible packaging and material science, announced that two facilities have been certified in the International Organization of Standardization (ISO) program, an independent, non-governmental, international organization that develops standards to ensure the quality, safety, and efficiency of products, services, and systems.
The two newly-certified ProAmpac facilities are Neenah, Wis. (ISO 14001) and Rochester, N.Y. (ISO 13485).
With today’s announcement of the ISO certifications, ProAmpac now holds 16 different certifications covering all areas of our business from food safety and medical devices to forest stewardship and global sustainability.
“These new certifications demonstrate that ProAmpac conforms to the latest quality process standards set by the ISO as recognized by third party organizations. Our teams worked extremely hard to ensure all requirements were met so we can continue to deliver high quality products for our customers every time,” said Kristen Baines, director of quality.
ProAmpac’s Rochester, NY site achieved the ISO 13485 certification with a strong cross-functional effort between the quality, procurement, facilities and operations teams, working closely with their corporate registrar SAI Global.
“This certification will allow ProAmpac to expand its reach into the medical arena, access that until now has been limited due to strict customer requirements as it relates to ISO 13485 certification,” explained Rob Manning, ProAmpac Senior Vice President of Quality.
Additionally, ProAmpac’s ISO 14001 certification was achieved by the Neenah, Wis. facility’s quality, safety and operations teams whose initial goal was to support the ProAmpac sales teams in increasing their sustainability platform.
“This certification provides ProAmpac with the tools to better manage our focus on plant waste, environmental impact and being a good neighbor,” stated Manning.
Established in 2015, ProAmpac has grown to 50 sites globally, with nearly 6,000 employees supplying more than 5,000 customers in 90 countries. This expansion has been accompanied by increased recognition by and certifications from multiple global authorities, such as International Organization for Standardization (ISO); GFSI’s SQF and BRC food certifications, as well as other organizations. The full list of quality certifications appears on the ProAmpac website.
About ProAmpac
ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability -- provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com.
About Pritzker Private Capital
Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated, long duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.
