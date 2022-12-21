SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022--
TYLin, a globally recognized, full-service infrastructure consulting firm, announced today it is expanding its water and wastewater capabilities in North America with the acquisition of Chicago-based Greeley and Hansen, a leading water infrastructure engineering firm known for creating some of the world’s largest and first-of-its-kind water and wastewater treatment facilities in the U.S. and Latin America. Greeley and Hansen will continue to go to market as Greeley and Hansen, A TYLin Company.
Founded in Chicago in 1914, Greeley and Hansen is an award-winning global engineering, architecture, and consulting firm solely dedicated to providing sustainable engineering solutions for a broad range of water, wastewater, and solid waste challenges. With over 100 years of proven civil and environmental engineering experience in all phases of project development and implementation, the firm has grown to become a premier global provider of comprehensive services in the water sector. With more than 20 offices in the U.S. and Latin America, Greeley and Hansen is dedicated to designing better urban environments worldwide.
“The acquisition of Greeley and Hansen advances our strategy to leverage our current water sector capabilities to help transform TYLin into a leader in the water market in the Americas,” said TYLI Group President and Chief Executive Officer Matthew G. Cummings, P.E. “TYLin’s prowess in infrastructure, coupled with Greeley and Hansen’s strong industry-wide reputation in water and wastewater engineering technologies and construction, will make us a powerful force as we strive to improve the quality of life in the communities our clients serve.”
“For more than a century we have made it our mission at Greeley and Hansen to improve urban environments by solving complex water, wastewater, and solid waste challenges with sophisticated engineering solutions,” said John C. Robak, Chairman and CEO of Greeley and Hansen. “Our bespoke engineering solutions and designs have created some of the world’s best and largest water and wastewater treatment facilities -- from Chicago to Colombia. As part of TYLin, Greeley and Hansen will have even more resources and scale, and an even greater ability to provide clients with the advanced technologies and innovative ideas we have been known for since our founding 11 decades ago. This coming together is very symbiotic. TYLin offers broader engineering resources and provides us with tremendous breadth, while Greeley and Hansen is an expert in water, providing TYLin with amazing depth.”
As part of the acquisition, Greeley and Hansen’s Chairman and CEO John C. Robak will step down after serving as an advisor during the transition. He plans to continue his endeavors in philanthropy and civic engagement. Greeley and Hansen Chairman Emeritus Andy Richardson and President Paul Vogel will retire.
TYLin’s newly expanded water sector will now be led by Greeley and Hansen’s Michael J. Hope, P.E., who was previously a Principal and Executive Vice President at Greeley and Hansen, leading client engagements and business development. Hope joins TYLin as President of Greeley and Hansen and Senior Vice President of TYLin. TYLin’s Abe Khademi, SVP, will continue to oversee the TYLin Water Sector in Canada and work with Hope to develop plans for a unified water team.
“In addition to being a very strategic business decision, the acquisition of Greeley and Hansen is also a solid cultural fit,” said TYLin’s Cummings. “Our firms have similar cultures and priorities. We both place immense value on our people, our portfolio of clients and projects, and the impact we are recognized for delivering to our clients and the communities we serve. These constants have driven our individual success and, together, will remain a key tenet to our future growth and success.”
In early 2022, TYLin reorganized its operations into market-facing sectors focused on the diverse segments of the buildings, transportation, and water sectors. In April, TYLin acquired Silman, a leading structural engineering firm to enhance its buildings sector. The acquisition of Greeley and Hansen supports the firm’s strategy to grow its global water practice.
TYLin was recently ranked No. 31 in Engineering News-Record’s (ENR) 2022 listings of the Top 500 Design Firms, moving up four spots from 2021. Greeley and Hansen is also included in ENR’s Top 500 list and also places in its Top-20 Designers in Sewer and Waste rankings.
