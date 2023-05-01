TYLin Hires Joseph Giulietti as Director of Rail Transit Services

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2023--
TYLin, a globally recognized full-service infrastructure consulting firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joseph Giulietti as Vice President and Director of Rail Transit Services. In this role, in addition to serving as a senior advisor to provide innovative and cost-effective solutions to transportation clients, Joe will help lead the firm’s business development and growth strategy in the Rail + Transit Sector.
Joe completed four years as Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT). During his tenure, he applied his experience and knowledge to successfully lead more than 3,000 CTDOT employees, direct capital investments and infrastructure projects, and maintain public transportation throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to CTDOT, Joe served as president of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s Metro-North Railroad. His accomplishments include increasing rail ridership, instituting capital investment initiatives, and creating award-winning, leading-edge safety programs. Joe also served as Executive Director of the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority for over 13 years.
Widely recognized for his exceptional leadership and ability to cultivate connections with key stakeholders, Joe is active in the transportation industry at both the national and state levels. Through his work with the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), he has interacted with transportation commissioners and secretaries around the country. The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) and the Conference of Minority Transportation Officials (COMTO) have honored Joe for his vision, leadership, and commitment to public transportation.
“With more than 40 years of experience dedicated to the transportation sector, Joe has established relationships with the leadership of the US Department of Transportation, at agencies in the New York City area, and with transit professionals across the country,” notes TYLin Chief Executive Officer Matthew Cummings, P.E. “His expertise and extensive network will be invaluable as we work to help our industry partners achieve their goals in rail and transit. We are excited to welcome Joe to our team and look forward to his leadership in providing exceptional transportation services to our clients.”
