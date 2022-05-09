SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2022--
TYLin, a globally recognized, full-service infrastructure consulting firm, announces that TYLin advanced to No. 31 in Engineering News-Record’s (ENR) 2022 listings of the Top 500 Design Firms, moving up four spots from 2021. The annual list is based on companies’ 2021 design services revenue.
TYLin continues to expand its global design expertise through its sector model, serving Buildings, Transportation, and Water clients worldwide. The firm ranked in these additional ENR categories:
- No. 8 Top 20 Design Firms (Transportation) – up three spots
- No. 12 Top 50 Designers in International Markets – up two spots
- No. 20 Top 100 Pure Designers – up two spots
About TYLin:
Founded in 1954, TYLin is a globally recognized, full-service infrastructure consulting firm committed to providing innovative, cost-effective, constructible designs for the global infrastructure market. With 3,200 employees working in 65 offices throughout the Americas, Asia, and Europe, the firm provides support on projects of varying size and complexity. TYLin is a member of Dar Group, a global, privately-owned professional services group, and its industry-leading family of Global Infrastructure companies. For more information about the company, please visit www.tylin.com.
