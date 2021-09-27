NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2021--
U-Haul ® International is empowering its team members to take control of their personal finances by offering Ramsey Solutions’ SmartDollar ® as a financial wellness benefit.
The industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage implemented the program in 2020. New data indicates full- and part-time team members that are active in SmartDollar have achieved a reported financial turnaround of $2.9 million in debt paid off and money saved.
“During the pandemic, our team stepped up to serve our customers across North America, and we are committed now more than ever to investing in their health and well-being,” said Angie De Winter, financial wellness manager at U-Haul. “Our team members are telling us this program is helping to relieve financial stress on their families, which is great to hear.”
U-Haul team members participating in SmartDollar gain access to a proven plan and tools that help change their behaviors with money for the long term. In a study of SmartDollar’s impact at U-Haul, the data reveals the program is making a difference, as team members enrolled in the program have:
- Increased contributions toward their personal retirement savings on average 70% more than those not enrolled in SmartDollar.
- Contributed to their 401(k) savings accounts at nearly twice the percentage of those not enrolled in SmartDollar.
- Increased their Roth 401(k) contribution percentages by more than 3.5 times the amount of those not enrolled in SmartDollar, reflecting substantial raised awareness of the Roth 401(k) investment option.
“We’re thrilled to partner with U-Haul and help their team win with their money,” said Sara Kidwell, vice president of SmartDollar. “After the last 18 months, it’s no longer possible to ignore the personal finance crisis that millions of American workers are experiencing. U-Haul has given their team more hope for the future by providing them with SmartDollar.”
Visit smartdollar.com/roi-impact to learn more. To find a career with U-Haul, visit uhauljobs.com.
About SmartDollar
SmartDollar is an employee financial wellness program from Ramsey Solutions and Dave Ramsey that helps break the cycle of paycheck-to-paycheck living. Employees learn how to get on a budget, get out of debt, save for emergencies, and retire with confidence with a proven plan available to them anytime, anywhere. This mission of SmartDollar is to help employees change their behavior toward money and, in turn, use their largest wealth-building tool, their income, to stop the endless cycle of debt and instead save and invest their money. Learn more at smartdollar.com/roi-impact
About U-Haul
Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 825,000 rentable storage units and 71.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading “Best for Vets” employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America. For more information, visit uhaul.com.
