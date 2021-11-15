OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2021--
Black & Veatch announces that Randy Castro, president of the company’s federal business and a retired U.S. Army major general, will be awarded the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) highest honor – the Gold de Fleury Medal – in recognition of his lifetime achievements and significant contributions to Army engineering.
The U.S. Army Chief of Engineers bestows the medal each year upon a person or individuals whose contributions to the Army Engineer Regiment “exemplify boldness, courage and commitment to a strong national defense,” according to the USACE. Of the four levels of the award – steel, bronze, silver and gold – gold is the most prestigious.
Prior to joining Black & Veatch in 2018, Castro spent decades in government service, infrastructure development and project management. He served as commanding general of the USACE’s South Atlantic and Pacific Ocean divisions, and as commander of the Maneuver Support Center at Missouri’s Fort Leonard Wood, among other command and leadership functions. He also was former deputy director of the U.S. Department of Defense’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency, which confronts challenges involving weapons of mass destruction and emerging threats.
“I am deeply humbled to be selected for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Gold de Fleury medal,” Castro said. “The honor of serving with the Engineer Regiment not only gave me the knowledge and experience necessary to build a decades-long career in Army engineering, but it also taught me how critical engineering is to planning and building the resilient, sustainable infrastructure so vital to our future.”
The award presentation, originally scheduled in 2020 before being postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, is to be held Nov. 15, in conjunction with the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) Federal Small Business Conference in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Order of the de Fleury was established in 1779 in honor of Francois Louis Tesseidre de Fleury, a French engineer who volunteered to serve during the American Revolution. The gold award is bestowed annually to two people – one recipient from inside the Engineer Regiment and of national prominence, the other outside the Engineer Regiment.
In June 2021, Castro was elected to the 2021 class of the National Academy of Construction (NAC), an influential professional organization of construction industry leaders who include former USACE and U.S. military leadership.
