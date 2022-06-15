MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 15, 2022--
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced it has increased its prime lending rate to 4.75 percent from 4.00 percent, effective tomorrow, June 16, 2022, at all U.S. Bank locations.
About U.S. Bancorp:
U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $587 billion in assets as of March 31, 2022, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.
