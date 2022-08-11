DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022--
The "Consumer Perspectives on Health Insurance" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report can guide your company through these difficult times and avoid the common pitfalls that lead to customer dissatisfaction.
Companies purchasing this report will benefit in many ways, including:
- Extensive opportunities section outlining how to make a positive impact on consumer perspectives
- Verify exactly where and why customers could be dissatisfied with their health plans
- Gain a multi-dimensional understanding of the health insurance industry with this report and others in this topic
This report provides an up-to-date picture of the attitudes, beliefs, and relationships between the US customer and the Health Plan business. We explore customer perspectives about healthcare costs, navigating coverage plans, customer service in healthcare, and much more.
Key Topics Covered:
- About this Report
- Executive Summary
- Opportunities
- Detailed Findings
- Customer Perceptions of Health Insurance
- Unmet Needs
- Cost Concerns and Impact of the ACA
- Contact Information
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e7k4cc
