The "U.S. Data Warehousing/Business Intelligence Salary+Skills Pay Survey Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A complete, up-to-the-minute view of what Data Warehousing/Business Intelligence professionals in 65 U.S. cities are earning in base salary, cash bonus, and relevant skills and certifications pay. Includes detailed long-form job descriptions for all jobs in MSWord format.

These reports are provided in Excel format. Included in each report:

  • Base salary and cash bonus
  • 10/25/50/Average/75/90 percentiles; Cash Bonus; Total Direct Cash Compensation
  • Current cash pay premiums for specific skills and certifications
  • Detailed long-form job descriptions, continuously updated

Data collected/compiled through January 1, 2022, April 1, 2022, July 1, 2022, or October 1, 2022.

All Data Reports In Excel Format

