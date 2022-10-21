DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2022--
The "U.S. Data Warehousing/Business Intelligence Salary+Skills Pay Survey Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A complete, up-to-the-minute view of what Data Warehousing/Business Intelligence professionals in 65 U.S. cities are earning in base salary, cash bonus, and relevant skills and certifications pay. Includes detailed long-form job descriptions for all jobs in MSWord format.
These reports are provided in Excel format. Included in each report:
- Base salary and cash bonus
- 10/25/50/Average/75/90 percentiles; Cash Bonus; Total Direct Cash Compensation
- Current cash pay premiums for specific skills and certifications
- Detailed long-form job descriptions, continuously updated
Data collected/compiled through January 1, 2022, April 1, 2022, July 1, 2022, or October 1, 2022.
All Data Reports In Excel Format
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/piznwk
