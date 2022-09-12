SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022--
Santa Clara University ranked No. 55 in the 2022-2023 BestNationalUniversities by U.S. News & World Report. The University was also ranked No. 14 nationally for Best Undergraduate Teaching.
The overall ranking again places SCU among the top 15% of national universities across the U.S.—a distinction it has held since first becoming a national university in 2019. In addition, the University is included on lists for best undergraduate teaching, innovation, and ethnic diversity.
“These rankings acknowledge Santa Clara University’s 171-year commitment to student-focused learning. The university has long been known for its strong student engagement, excellence across the curriculum, and exceptional retention and graduation rates, ” said President Julie Sullivan. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and achievement of our faculty, staff, and students.”
Now in its 38th year, the U.S. News & World Report rankings evaluate universities on a variety of factors, including assessments from leaders of peer institutions, success in retaining students, graduation rates, resources provided to faculty, class sizes, and caliber of the student body.
“Santa Clara University is committed to helping students and their families find ways to make their college education as affordable as possible,” said Eva Blanco Masias, vice president for enrollment management. “We are committed to providing a high-quality and personalized Jesuit education.”
SCU by the Numbers
- No. 14 (tied) Best Undergraduate Teaching
- No. 55 (tied) Best National Universities
- No. 138 Best Value Schools
- No. 68 (tied) Most Innovative Schools
- No. 64 (tied) Overall Undergraduate Business Programs
- No. 123 (tied) Undergraduate Engineering Programs with Doctorate (Overall)
- No. 141 (tied) Undergraduate Computer Science Programs (Overall)
The U.S. News & World Repor t list corroborates similar strong national rankings for SCU, including No. 56 on Forbes’ America’s Top Colleges list and No. 74 out of more than 800 U.S. colleges and universities included in The Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education’s “Top U.S. Colleges” rankings.
About Santa Clara University
Founded in 1851, Santa Clara University sits in the heart of Silicon Valley—the world’s most innovative and entrepreneurial region. The University’s stunningly landscaped 106-acre campus is home to the historic Mission Santa Clara de Asís. Ranked among the top 15 percent of national universities by U.S. News & World Report, SCU has among the best four-year graduation rates in the nation and is rated by PayScale in the top 1 percent of universities with the highest-paid graduates. SCU has produced elite levels of Fulbright Scholars as well as four Rhodes Scholars. With undergraduate programs in arts and sciences, business, and engineering, and graduate programs in six disciplines, the curriculum blends high-tech innovation with social consciousness grounded in the tradition of Jesuit, Catholic education. For more information see www.scu.edu.
About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and their communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, Real Estate, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.
