DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022--
The "Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Research Report by Form (Dry and Liquid), Health Benefits, Type, Application, State - United States Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Nutraceutical Ingredients Market size was estimated at USD 19,480.74 million in 2020, USD 20,265.01 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.78% to reach USD 28,886.18 million by 2026.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Nutraceutical Ingredients to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Form, the market was studied across Dry and Liquid.
- Based on Health Benefits, the market was studied across Bone Health, Gut Health, Heart Health, Immunity, Nutrition, and Weight Management.
- Based on Type, the market was studied across Carotenoids, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Minerals, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Phytochemical & Plant Extracts, Prebiotics, Probiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, and Vitamins.
- Based on Application, the market was studied across Animal Nutrition, Dietary Supplements, Functional Beverages, Functional Foods, and Personal Care.
- Based on State, the market was studied across California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases in the United States
- Rising Demand for Fortified Food Owing to the Increasing Health Consciousness Amongst Consumers
Restraints
- Higher Costs of Fortified and Enriched Products
Opportunities
- Government Initiative to Promote Healthy Diets in the U.S.
- Product-Based and Technological Innovations in the Nutraceutical Ingredients
Challenges
- Consumer Doubt Towards Nutraceutical Products
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, by Form
7. Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, by Health Benefits
8. Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, by Type
9. Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, by Application
10. California Nutraceutical Ingredients Market
11. Colorado Nutraceutical Ingredients Market
12. Florida Nutraceutical Ingredients Market
13. Illinois Nutraceutical Ingredients Market
14. Minnesota Nutraceutical Ingredients Market
15. New York Nutraceutical Ingredients Market
16. North Carolina Nutraceutical Ingredients Market
17. Ohio Nutraceutical Ingredients Market
18. Pennsylvania Nutraceutical Ingredients Market
19. Texas Nutraceutical Ingredients Market
20. Competitive Landscape
21. Company Usability Profiles
22. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
- Amway Corporation
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
- Arla Foods
- Associated British Foods PLC
- Balchem Corporation
- BASF SE
- Cargill, Inc.
- Chr Hansen Holding A/S
- Danone S.A.
- Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited
- Glanbia PLC
- Ingredion Incorporated
- Kerry Group PLC
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- Kyowa Kirin Group
- Martin Bauer Group
- Tate & Lyle PLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/88lwni
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005852/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.comFor E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: VITAMINS/SUPPLEMENTS OTHER RETAIL FITNESS & NUTRITION SPECIALTY ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE FOOD/BEVERAGE HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL RETAIL
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/21/2022 12:16 PM/DISC: 07/21/2022 12:16 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005852/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.