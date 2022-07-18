DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022--
The "U.S. Opioids Market, by Drugs, by Therapeutic Application, and by Distribution Channel - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The increasing rate of unemployment is expected to drive the market growth, owing to the increased opioids misuse
For instance, according to an article published by AzoNetwork, an online publisher, in May 2022, two studies led by the National Survey of Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), and the national population-based Midlife in the U.S. (MIDUS) Study found that strong associations between drug misuse generally and opioid misuse specifically among unemployed Americans, who were found to have a 40% higher likelihood to misuse opioids than those working 35-40 hours per week.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. opioids market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, country outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the U.S. opioids market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The U.S. opioids market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the U.S. opioids market
Company Profiles:
- Purdue Pharmaceuticals L.P.
- Company Highlights
- Products Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Strategies
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Mallinckrodt
- Assertio Holdings, Inc.
- Par Pharmaceutical
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC
- Trevena, Inc.
- Lupin
- Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
- Research Objectives
- Assumptions
- Abbreviations
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snapshot, By Drugs
- Market Snapshot, By Therapeutic Application
- Market Snapshot, By Distribution Channel
- Publisher Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Impact Analysis
- Market Trends
- Recent Developments
- Acquisitions and Partnerships Scenario
- Technology Overview
- Regulatory Scenario
- PEST Analysis
4. U.S. Opioids Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
- Overall Impact
- Government Initiatives
- COVID-19 Impact on the market
5. U.S. Opioids Market, By Drugs, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Overview
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Codeine
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Fentanyl
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Meperidine
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Methadone
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Morphine
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Hydrocodone
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
6. U.S. Opioids Market, By Therapeutic Application, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Overview
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Pain Management
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Neuropathic Pain
- Migraine
- Back Pain
- Osteoarthritis Pain
- Cancer Pain
- Others
- Cough Treatment
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Diarrhea Treatment
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
7. U.S. Opioids Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Overview
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Retail Pharmacies
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Online Pharmacies
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
8. Competitive Landscape
