NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. overdose deaths hit a record 93,000 last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a 29% increase.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Alex Gibbs, the innovative offensive line coach whose zone-blocking scheme helped lead the Denver Broncos to back-to-back Super Bowl triumphs in the 1990s, has died at age 80, the team said.
John Rotz, a Hall of Fame jockey who won the Preakness and Belmont Stakes during his career, has died at 86.