The "U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Delivery Type (Web & Cloud Based, On Premise), by Functionality, by Component, by End User, by Application, by Therapeutic Area, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. patient engagement solutions market size is anticipated to reach USD 18.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.1%, according to this report. The key factors driving the market growth include rising digitalization in healthcare, the prevalence of chronic conditions, adoption by patients, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The COVID-19 pandemic acted as a catalyst for rapid business and economic changes. Certain trends, which grew steadily in the past decades, including digital healthcare solutions, unexpectedly became omnipresent as lockdowns directed remote operations and large-scale reliance on technology. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the importance for clinicians to have rapid and full access to a patient's history to make the best-informed decision about their care. This propelled the growth of the market.
In fact, as per the U.S. Census Bureau, the median age of the country's population is estimated to reach age 43 by 2060 with just two-and-a-half working-age adults for every retirement-age individual. This indicates an aging U.S. population that is more likely to avail the best possible treatments to increase life span. The incidence of chronic illnesses in the U.S. is also on the rise despite the availability of several effective therapies. The incidence of chronic illnesses in the U.S. is also on the rise despite the availability of several effective therapies.
Chronic ailments are the leading cause of disability & death and are the leading drivers of the country's USD 3.8 trillion 12-monthly healthcare costs, according to the CDC. The COVID-19 outbreak has expedited the necessity for digital solutions, highlighting the need for remote care, which is not only preferred but also essential. The increasing adoption of mobile platforms coupled with the dissemination of uninterrupted 3G, 4G networks, and emerging 5G technology, are rapidly boosting the use of mobile health.
U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report Highlights
- The U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions market was valued at USD 5.16 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period
- The surge in adoption of telemedicine, increasing healthcare consumerism, and rising integration across healthcare IT platforms is anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period
- The web & cloud-based solutions segment held the largest share of delivery type segment in 2021 due to ease of accessibility & scalability, growing adoption of cloud technology, and technological advancements in the segment
- By component, software & hardware segment dominated the market in 2021 as it forms the core of patient engagement offerings
- Providers accounted for the highest market share by end-user while the application segment was dominated by outpatient health management in 2021
- In terms of therapeutic area, chronic disease management attributed to the largest share owing to an aging population and rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders
- According to CDC, 6 in 10 Americans live with at least one chronic disease
- Diabetes and heart disease are one of the key chronic diseases. In fact, as per CDC's 2020 report on National Diabetes Statistics 34.2 million Americans had diabetes in the country
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market Variables, Trends & Scope
Chapter 4 U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Covid-19 Impact
Chapter 5 U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Delivery Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 6 U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Segment Analysis, By Component, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
Chapter 7 U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Segment Analysis, By Functionality, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
Chapter 8 U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Segment Analysis, By Therapeutic Area, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
Chapter 9 U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
Chapter 10 U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Segment Analysis, By End User, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)
Chapter 11 U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market - Competitive Analysis
Chapter 12 U.S. Patient Engagement Solutions Market - Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Cerner Corporation (Oracle)
- NextGen Healthcare, Inc.
- Epic Systems Corporation
- Allscripts Healthcare, LLC
- McKesson Corporation
- ResMed
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Klara Technologies, Inc.
- CPSI
- Experian Information Solutions, Inc.
- athenahealth, Inc.
- Solutionreach, Inc.
- IBM
- MEDHOST
- Nuance Communications, Inc.
