The "U.S. Physical Therapy Clinics: An Industry Analysis" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analysis by Marketdata examines the $34 billion outpatient physical and occupational therapy centers industry. Speech therapy and audiologists are also included.
The physical therapy business is highly fragmented, with the 50 largest competitors capturing only 29% of the revenues, which makes it ripe for consolidation.
While there are a few national companies, the industry consists predominantly of small to medium regional providers with annual revenue of slightly over $1 million.
This industry is experiencing increased M&A activity from both strategic suitors and private equity investors.
Physical therapists work in hospitals, private practices, outpatient clinics, people's homes, schools, sports and fitness facilities, work settings, and nursing homes.
This new study by Marketdata examines the nature of the industry, national receipts/growth from 2007 to 2025 forecast, effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on 2020-2021 operations and revenues, customer and therapist demographics, key industry trends, industry structure and extensive operating ratios (national and state Census data for establishments and firms), industry regulation, top companies market share, consolidation and roll-up potential, insurance/Medicare reimbursement trends, and more.
In-depth Competitor Profiles provided for:
U.S. Physical Therapy, ATI Physical Therapy, Select Medical, Athletico Physical Therapy (Incl. Pivot Physical Therapy), CORA Health Services, Professional Physical Therapy and PT Solutions.
Key Topics Covered:
Report Scope and Methodology
- Sources and methodology used for the report, report scope
Nature & Structure of the Industry
- Definition and number of physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, and audiologists and what they do, who they work for and where.
- Demographic profile of physical therapists.
- Major industry trends and issues: diversification, technology changes, consolidation and the potential for roll-ups, increased patient engagement tools, merit-based incentives
- Industry structure: key metrics: no. of facilities, receipts, annual payroll, no. of employees, avg. receipts per facility - 2002, 2007, 2012, 2017
- Main operating models used by physical therapy centers
- Major findings of Harris Williams & Company report (Physical Therapy Market Overview, September 2021)
- Factors affecting demand for physical therapy (aging population, obesity, economic rationale)
- Operations: sources of revenue, typical patient volumes, revenues per patient visit, physical therapist salaries, facility profit margins, payor mix, etc.
- Reimbursement situation under Medicare, fee caps, Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018
- Occupational therapist overview, typical earnings, job outlook
- Audiologists profession overview, typical earnings, job outlook, major statistics on hearing loss
Market Size, Growth, Forecasts
- Estimates of $ industry size and growth published by other research firms (Harris Williams Co. Health Value Group)
- Size / Receipts of Physical Therapy Services from 2007-2019, official government Census 5-year survey data and annual County Business Patterns data
- Marketdata estimates & forecasts of receipts for 2020, 2021, 2022, 2025 F, weighted avg. sales declines & gains for three large PT chains/companies in 2020, 2021
- Discussion & analysis of the effects of Covid-19 pandemic on operations and sales, findings of American Physical Therapy Assn. August 2020 report: Impact of Covid-19 on The Physical Therapy Profession, and May 2021 report (revenue losses, patient volumes, telehealth use).
- Discussion of major factors affecting industry growth: reimbursement, demand, aging of population, obesity, supply of therapists, etc.
Customer Demographics
- Discussion and statistics related to population aging trends
- Discussion and statistics related to sports injuries
- Discussion and statistics related to back pain
- Discussion and statistics related to workplace injuries
- Discussion and statistics related to obesity trends
Industry Economic Operating Ratios
- Summary of key industry metrics, NAICS code for the industry, what it includes
- Industry snapshot: 2002, 2007, 2012, 2017: key ratios (payroll, no. estabs., receipts, Avg. receipts per estab.)
- Annual % change in receipts: 2007-2019
Competitor Profiles
- Description and history of company, no. of clinics operated, address, specialties, acquisitions, services, financial data when available
Companies Mentioned
- Athletico Physical Therapy
- ATI Physical Therapy
- CORA Health Services
- Pivot Physical Therapy
- Professional Physical Therapy
- PT Solutions
- Select Medical
- U.S. Physical Therapy
