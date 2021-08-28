KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — U.S. State Department urges U.S. citizens to leave area of Kabul airport immediately, citing specific, credible threat.
AP
U.S. State Department urges U.S. citizens to leave area of Kabul airport immediately, citing specific, credible threat.
-
- Updated
Locations
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Old Town - Lynn C. Southwell, Jr., 64, of Old Town, FL passed away on August 9, 2021 at the Haven Tri-Counties Hospice Care Center, Chiefland, FL. Lynn was born in Andover, MA to Lynn C. and Marilyn (Watts) Southwell. He was a proud US Navy veteran, having served on the USS America. He retir…