The "Substance Abuse Treatment Market Research Report by Substance Abuse Type (Alcohol Addiction, Cocaine, and Marijuana), Product, Treatment Option, Distribution Channel, State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Substance Abuse Treatment Market size was estimated at USD 1,063.12 million in 2021, USD 1,150.26 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 9.30% to reach USD 1,812.92 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Substance Abuse Treatment to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Substance Abuse Type, the market was studied across Alcohol Addiction, Cocaine, Marijuana, and Nicotine Addiction.
- Based on Product, the market was studied across Behavioral Treatment and Drugs. The Drugs is further studied across Acamprosate, Buprenorphine, Bupropion, Disulfiram, Methadone, Naltrexone, and Varenicline.
- Based on Treatment Option, the market was studied across Group Counseling, In-patient Treatment, Individualized Drug Counseling, Long-Term Residential Treatment, Outpatient Treatment Programs, and Short-Term Residential Treatment.
- Based on Distribution Channel, the market was studied across Hospital Pharmacies and Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores.
- Based on State, the market was studied across California, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Substance Abuse Treatment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Surging Rate of Drug Addiction And the Growing Prevalence of Alcohol and Smoking Among U.S. Teenagers
- Rising Patient Awareness through Significant Drug Awareness Campaigns and Prevention Programs in the U.S.
Restraints
- Reluctance to Seek Treatment and the Discontinuation of Behavioral Therapies
Opportunities
- Emerging Number of Treatment Centers among Private Recovery Facilities in the U.S.
- Novel Treatment Development and Improving Insurance Coverage Scenario
Challenges
- Relatively High Cost of the Treatments and Limited Reimbursement Policy
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. Substance Abuse Treatment Market, by Substance Abuse Type
7. Substance Abuse Treatment Market, by Product
8. Substance Abuse Treatment Market, by Treatment Option
9. Substance Abuse Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel
10. California Substance Abuse Treatment Market
11. Florida Substance Abuse Treatment Market
12. Illinois Substance Abuse Treatment Market
13. Massachusetts Substance Abuse Treatment Market
14. Michigan Substance Abuse Treatment Market
15. New York Substance Abuse Treatment Market
16. Ohio Substance Abuse Treatment Market
17. Pennsylvania Substance Abuse Treatment Market
18. Tennessee Substance Abuse Treatment Market
19. Texas Substance Abuse Treatment Market
20. Wisconsin Substance Abuse Treatment Market
21. Competitive Landscape
22. Company Usability Profiles
23. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Alkermes PLC
- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- BioCorRx Inc.
- Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
- Indivior PLC
- Lupin Limited
- Mallinckrodt LLC
- Novartis International AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Purdue Pharma L.P.
- Sanofi S.A.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Viatris Inc.
