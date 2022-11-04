DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022--
The "Veterinarians Care Market Research Report by Animal Type, Services, State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Veterinarians Care Market size was estimated at USD 3,825.09 million in 2021, USD 4,292.54 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.28% to reach USD 8,523.03 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Veterinarians Care Market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Animal Type, the market was studied across Companion Animal and Livestock Animal.
- Based on Services, the market was studied across Counseling, Dental Care, Diagnostics Test and Screening, Physical Health Monitoring, and Surgery.
- Based on State, the market was studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Veterinarians Care Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section delivers valuable thoughts at the different stages while keeping up-to-date with the business and engaging stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected helps vendors to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitors' strength and weakness; thereby providing insights to enhance product and service.
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the United States Veterinarians Care Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the United States Veterinarians Care Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the United States Veterinarians Care Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the United States Veterinarians Care Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the United States Veterinarians Care Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the United States Veterinarians Care Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the United States Veterinarians Care Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. Veterinarians Care Market, by Animal Type
7. Veterinarians Care Market, by Services
8. California Veterinarians Care Market
9. Florida Veterinarians Care Market
10. Illinois Veterinarians Care Market
11. New York Veterinarians Care Market
12. Ohio Veterinarians Care Market
13. Pennsylvania Veterinarians Care Market
14. Texas Veterinarians Care Market
15. Competitive Landscape
16. Company Usability Profiles
17. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Bayer AG
- BioChek BV
- bioMerieux SA
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Ceva Animal Health LLC
- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated
- Heska Corporation
- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
- INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Patterson Companies Inc.
- Phibro Animal Health Corporation
- Randox Laboratories Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Vetoquinol India Animal Health Pvt Ltd
- Virbac SA
- Zoetis Inc.
