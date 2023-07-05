LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 5, 2023--
Today, Island Records, Interscope, and UMe announce the release of Zooropa – 30 th Anniversary Limited Edition Gatefold – a transparent yellow vinyl pressing celebrating three decades of U2’s Grammy-winning eighth studio album. This very special release is coming inOctober 2023 to coincide with the band’s next ambitious project, their long-awaited live return with U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At The Sphere, which kicks off on September 29, 2023, for a run of shows in Las Vegas. Pre-order Zooropa - 30 th Anniversary Limited Edition GatefoldHERE
Produced by Flood, Brian Eno, and The Edge, Zooropa was released on July 5, 1993, on Island Records. U2 began writing and recording Zooropa in Dublin in February of that year, during a six-month break between legs of the industry-defining ZOO TV Tour. Initially intended as just an EP, Zooropa became a fully-fledged album with 10 tracks – including singles “Numb,” “Lemon,” and “Stay (Faraway, So Close!)” - recorded in just six weeks, making it the fastest U2 album ever produced. Inspired by the band’s experiences on the ZOO TV Tour, Zooropa expanded on many of the tour’s themes of technology and media oversaturation. The album went to Number 1 in Ireland, the USA, the United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, Sweden, Austria, France, Switzerland, Germany, Holland, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland. In 1994, Zooropa saw the band collect the Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album.
On Wednesday, July 12, fans can come together to celebrate the Anniversary with a very special global live stream of ZOO TV: Live From Sydney on Wednesday, July 12 at 12 noon PST / 8pm BST.
Plus, a limited-edition merch capsule collection to mark the 30 th Anniversary of Zooropa, featuring all new designs, will be available only until midnight PST on July 13.
For information, visithttp://Zooropa.u2.com.
FORMAT INFORMATION - Zooropa - 30 th Anniversary Limited Edition Gatefold:
2 x LP Info:
- Deluxe gatefold package on foil board
- Newly added photo of the band by Anton Corbijn from 1993 on the inner gatefold
- 2LP pressed on transparent yellow vinyl
- 2018 remaster – the original album tracks across 3 sides, with two additional mixes on side 4
Tracklisting:
SIDE 1:
1. Zooropa
2. Baby Face
3. Numb
SIDE 2:
1. Lemon
2. Stay (Faraway, So Close!)
3. Daddy’s Gonna Pay For Your Crashed Car
SIDE 3:
1. Some Days Are Better Than Others
2. The First Time
3. Dirty Day
4. The Wanderer
SIDE 4:
1. Lemon (The Perfecto Mix)
2. Numb (Gimme Some More Dignity Mix)
