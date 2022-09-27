DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022--
The "UAE Data Center Market, By Solution (IT Infrastructure, General Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure and Other Infrastructure), By Type (Corporate and Web Hosting), By End User Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UAE data center market is projected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the continuous digital transformation of enterprises and the rapid shift of organizations from the on-premises deployment mode to the cloud or virtual deployment models. Besides, an increase in data complexities and scalability in organizations coupled with the rising demand for novel and advanced cloud solutions are anticipated to fuel the market growth.
Business organizations are turning to online platforms for routine work due to high-speed internet adoption and growing knowledge of the advantages of using digital platforms to store, manage, and retrieve data. Business enterprises are shifting from existing sources to well-equipped data centers to improve data management as a result of the growing relevance of data in these organizations.
The data center industry is anticipated to undergo significant transformation due to the adoption of cutting-edge cloud-based technology. The real hardware is run on cloud servers and is maintained by a cloud firm in the cloud data center. Clients can easily use a virtual infrastructure to run and gather their data. By giving them exclusive access to their customers, cloud providers can also offer specialized cloud solutions to their clients. The on-premises option necessitates a substantial hardware investment in addition to additional costs for electricity, routine maintenance, security measures, and other things. In contrast, a monthly price membership includes these expenses.
Market participants are pouring a lot of money into R&D projects to improve the current infrastructure and create novel ways to increase data security and storage in data centers. The performance of data centers is also anticipated to undergo a revolution with the introduction of cutting-edge technologies like the internet of things and cloud computing. Market participants are developing data center automation technology, which heavily relies on robots and automation for facility management. Some data center businesses have begun using robots to manage disc storage, replace failing servers, install server racks, and deploy security. As a result, the market's entry of more powerful and effective data centers and the ongoing development of technology are likely to increase demand for the UAE data center.
The UAE data center market is segmented into solution, type, end user industry, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on the solution, the market is divided into IT infrastructure, general infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, and other infrastructure. The IT infrastructure is anticipated to hold the largest share in the market, owing to the rising investments made by public and private players for the advancements of the Information and Communication Technology platform.
Market players operating in the UAE data center market are Khazna Data Center, Equinix, UAE telco Du, eHosting DataFort, Etisalat Telecommunication Company, Amazon Web Services, Future Digital Data Systems, Gulf Data Hub, Moro Hub, IBM Corporation, among others.
Report Scope
UAE Data Center Market, By Solution:
- IT Infrastructure
- General Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Other Infrastructure
UAE Data Center Market, By Type:
- Corporate
- Web Hosting
UAE Data Center Market, By End User Industry:
- IT & Telecom
- Government
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Others
UAE Data Center Market, By Region:
- Dubai
- Abu Dhabi
- Sharjah
- Rest of UAE
Key Topics Covered:
1. Service Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on UAE Data Center Market
5. Voice of Customers
6. UAE Data Center Market Outlook
7. UAE IT Infrastructure Market Outlook
8. UAE General Infrastructure Market Outlook
9. UAE Electrical Infrastructure Market Outlook
10. UAE Mechanical Infrastructure Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Policy & Regulator Landscape
14. UAE Economic Profile
15. Company Profiles
16. Strategic Recommendations
