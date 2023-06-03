FILE - Luxury towers that dominate the skyline in the Dubai Marina district, center, and the new Dubai Harbor development, right, are seen from the observation deck of "The View at The Palm Jumeirah" in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on April 6, 2021. A senior United Arab Emirates official says the Gulf nation wants a U.N. climate summit it’s hosting later this year to deliver “game-changing results” for international efforts to curb global warming. But UAE diplomat Majid al-Suwaidi said doing so will require having the fossil fuel industry at the table.